Google Cloud overtakes Amazon for second place in Cloud Wars Top 10





Google Cloud continues aggressive expansion in all other areas of the cloud while unleashing a number of GenAI innovations, jumping to No. 2 in my Cloud Wars Top 10 Week Rankings, beating Amazon’s AWS to No. 3 pushed up.

Here are the latest Cloud Wars top 10 rankings. I’ve been posting his weekly for over 6 years and will be sharing more changes to the list in the next week or two.

So why are we making this change? After all, isn’t AWS ($21.4 billion in Q1 revenue) nearly three times as big as Google Cloud ($7.45 billion in Q1 revenue)?

Scale is certainly important, but in my opinion the GenAI revolution has created a very sharp and clear line between what I would broadly call the productivity cloud era and the new brand-shaking innovation cloud era. increase.

This new era, driven by GenAI, is very different from the past, which was largely vendor-defined and vendor-driven. In this new innovation cloud era, we talk less about IT architecture, cost savings, and data centers, but they are still important behind-the-scenes elements and discussions about truly unlocking human creativity and opportunity. are increasing.

And I believe Google Cloud perfectly embodies this new vision, new thinking, and new expectations. paradigm. In this 2 minute video of his, we share some inspiring stories of innovation and true transformation from a wide range of customers.

In particular, I would like to share verbatim comments from two customers presented in that video, who represent completely different businesses and sets of challenges.

Bernd Leukert, Chief Technology, Data and Innovation Officer at Deutsche Bank: “Generative AI allows us to have smarter conversations with our customers… Generative AI is what Deutsche Bank is doing You can build it into all your business processes…no limits.Wendy’s President and CEO Todd Pennegor: It has taught us to do things, test and learn, and have the courage to fail quickly where it is necessary…our partnership with Google has allowed us to leverage technology to truly transform the entire restaurant experience. To do.”

That’s why one of Europe’s largest banks is leveraging GenAI in every process for better customer engagement and experiences. And the Wendy’s CEO embraces the power of rapid failure as a key factor in transforming and enhancing the traditional restaurant experience.

That’s what today’s customers want and need. That’s the path to success in a customer-driven digital world. That is the true power and potential of the Innovation Cloud.

Google Cloud showcased many of these forward-looking customers at its Executive Forum in Sunnyvale last week. At the event, I asked Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kuran to explain the impact GenAI is having on customers. Here’s what he said:

“We are going through one of the most significant technological changes in history, and AI is becoming the cornerstone of everything we do. In this era of rapid innovation and change, Google Cloud in AI ‘s leadership is leveraged to improve every aspect of cloud computing, from data and infrastructure to security and collaboration.AI is opening up new opportunities to improve the user experience in every industry around the world. We believe we can, and we will continue to pursue this area boldly and responsibly, helping our customers achieve amazing technological advances and deliver valuable user experiences. To go.”

I really like the combination of “boldness and responsibility”. Some tech companies have veered too far to the “bold” side without fully considering the liability gaps they have created, while avoiding all possible types of risk conceivable. Some companies go crazy and fail to offer any kind of risk. Meaningful innovation or advantage.

Throughout my time at Google Cloud events, everyone I’ve met or spoken to, including many of our customers, has been bold and responsible with the company striking the right balance between each element. I was able to explain very clearly and convincingly how I was going about it.

The biggest growing market the world has ever known

In addition to the strategic reasons behind Google Cloud’s move to second place over Amazon in the Cloud Wars Top 10, my decision was also heavily influenced by some numbers, especially financial results over the past few quarters. . Yes, I will say it again. We are fully aware that AWS revenue is almost 3x that of Google Cloud.

But since I launched the Cloud Wars Top 10 over six years ago, revenue growth has been a very objective measure of where customers are putting their money in a market crowded with good competitors. Growth has always been a major factor in rankings.

Let’s take a look at the growth rates of Google Cloud and AWS over the last five quarters. Starting in Q1 2022 and progressing to Q1 2023.

AWS: 37%, 33%, 27%, 20%, 16%Google Cloud: 44%, 36%, 38%, 32%, 28%

It’s clear that both companies’ growth rates have slowed significantly over the last five quarters as markets have tightened and their revenue bases have expanded according to the law of large numbers. (For more insight on this topic, see our article AWS Growth Plunges to 16%, well below Microsoft Cloud’s 22%.) However, amid heightened customer uncertainty, Google Cloud has been able to sustain market momentum far more than ever before. AWS.

And those kinds of numbers matter a lot when analyzing who goes where in the Cloud Wars Top 10.

final thoughts

We all know that the technology industry has undergone a massive transition over the last 40 years, from mainframe to mobile and everywhere in between. And I believe the GenAI revolution will mark the beginning of a new era in this remarkable journey as the technology-centric productivity cloud era gives way to the customer-centric innovation cloud era.

Enjoy an incredible ride.

Well done, Google Cloud!

