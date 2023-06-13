EU Risks U.S. Vulnerability In Tech Race With China





In today’s interconnected world, digital sovereignty is as essential as territorial sovereignty. However, how a state exercises and protects this right can have significant implications for its economic, social, political and national security interests.

An overly restrictive strategy can stifle growth and development in both the physical and digital realms. For example, a maximalist approach to digital sovereignty could stifle the emergence of an innovative and thriving technological base. It’s important to balance security and growth.

A disturbing trend is emerging among some of America’s closest allies. To strengthen its domestic innovation base, it is increasingly restricting or severing ties with U.S. technology companies. These countries treat US tech companies as competitors, even though many of them are strong US allies. They can tightly regulate them, impose excessive fines, and even risk intellectual property exploitation.

Consider, for example, the proposal to ban US cloud service providers in critical European Union (EU) industries such as healthcare and financial services unless they partner jointly with European companies. Even then, only minority shares may be held. The pending regulations could force US companies to share data, intellectual property and profits with EU companies. Future EU plans could seriously impede the progress of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, exacerbate inherent growth obstacles within the EU, and pave the way for China’s state-owned tech giants to spread digital authoritarianism across the region. be.

This adversarial approach is not just an alien phenomenon. Some U.S. policymakers embrace the view that the U.S. is “lagging” the EU in high-tech regulation. They advocate a more robust regulatory scheme, but this perspective misses the big picture.

The goal should be a thriving, agile and responsible innovation industry, not a robust technology regulatory scheme. Overbearing regulations have stifled the EU’s tech industry, leaving it vulnerable to the lure of cheap but potentially dangerous products from China.

For example, a November 2022 report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies found that 16% of European companies would switch from the US to Chinese technology providers if they faced higher costs due to technology regulations such as the EU Digital Markets Act. I have to. While certainly unintentional, this is a perfectly foreseeable outcome that the United States must not repeat.

We should try to raise our allies to our level instead of lowering ourselves to others’ standards. We should help them develop a stronger innovation base and free and fair markets. Just as we need partners with high-performance, interoperable military capabilities, we also need partners with a similar infrastructure of innovation.

The Obama administration was the first to acknowledge the growing importance of technology to global security, a stance further amplified by the Trump administration’s aggressive response to China’s cyber threats and its “military-civilian fusion” strategy. The Biden administration has announced plans to form a global alliance centered around technological interests, but there is still much work to be done.

Recently, the US-EU Trade Technology Council (TTC) held its fourth ministerial meeting. Catherine Thailand, Trade Representative of Thailand, Gina Raimond, Secretary of Commerce, and Anthony Brinken, Secretary of State, met with EU Vice President Valdis Dombrowskis and President Margrethe Vestager of the EU. The meeting said in a promising joint statement that it would “strengthen bilateral ties” against China’s “non-market policies and practices aimed at increasing dependence” and strengthen mutual resistance to economic coercion. finished. However, it did not engage in the sense of deterring the deployment of similar tactics by U.S. allies.

Encountering Chinese economic coercion is dangerous, but not surprising. But it is unfair and dangerous for all parties for U.S. partners and allies to act against our mutual interests in similar ways. it has to stop.

That’s why it’s important to avoid impulsive regulation that could stifle the potential of the tech industry. Instead, let us inspire our allies, foster creativity and innovation, and foster cooperation in the digital realm. In doing so, we not only ensure digital sovereignty, but also the lasting growth and prosperity that prosperity brings in an increasingly interconnected world.

KlonKitchen is Managing Director of Beacon Global Strategies, an international strategic advisory firm, and a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

