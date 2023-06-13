Applications open for Google’s Startup Accelerator for Female and Black Founders





Last year, three Canadian startups were selected for each program.

Google has opened applications for its Black Founders and Female Founders Startup Accelerator Program.

The application deadline for the Female Founders Program is July 25th, but the Black Founders Program is accepting applications until August 2nd.

Canadians were underrepresented in the 2022 cohorts in both programs.

Google says each program will select 12 startups from across North America, and both are three-month virtual bootcamps. Attendees receive mentorship and technical project support, as well as participate in workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership development.

The American tech giant launched both a Female Founders Program and a Black Founders Program in 2020. While the Women’s Program has been available in both Canada and the United States since its inception, the Black Entrepreneurship Accelerator is now available in the United States for the first time. , which was expanded to Canadians a year later.

In the previous cohort of female founders, 3 Canadians were selected from a group of 12 to participate. They were her Blossom Social Emaww and MedEssist. The black founders program had the same number of Canadians last year and consisted of Node, Beam.city DNA and HumanSquad.

In both programs, Canadians were underrepresented in the 2022 cohorts, but improved when compared to their US counterparts compared to past representatives. For example, the introduction of the 2021 Black Founders Cohort had only one Canadian company, his, and that was Toronto-based Mummy Monitor.

RELATED: Google Selects Canadian Startups Node, Beam.city, HumanSquad for Third Black Founders Accelerator

Google opened its first accelerator in Canada in February 2020 in Kitchener, Waterloo. Since then, it has opened several other programs to Canadian companies, including programs based on climate change and cloud computing services.

For past accelerators, Google typically starts a pilot in the US and expands it to Canadians as well. But in April, Google reversed.

Google will launch an accelerator program for cloud-native startups in Canada in 2021. After a year of limiting the program to Canadian companies, Google this year expanded the program to the United States, citing strong demand for accelerators focused on cloud services.

Featured image courtesy of Google for Startups.

