AI, Technological Innovation and Economic Pressure Increase Identity Attack Surface





Tensions between challenging economic conditions and the pace of technological innovation, including advances in artificial intelligence (AI), are increasing the attack surface of identity and the dangers of identity-driven cybersecurity. This is because, according to CyberArk’s 2023 Identity Security Threat Landscape Report, investments in digital and cloud technologies are outstripping spending on cybersecurity, highlighting how these issues can increase cyber debt. It explains in detail. This creates a rapidly expanding and insecure identity-centric attack surface.

The study is based on the results of a global survey of 2,300 cybersecurity decision makers from private and public sector organizations with 500+ employees. Nearly all of them expect to experience an identity-related breach this year. The findings come as cybercriminals prioritize stolen and exposed identity-based credentials to circumvent security measures and bolster their attacks. The Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report lists credential theft as the most common method used by threat actors to infiltrate organizations.

Security cracks start to appear as identity growth continues

According to CyberArk, organizations will experience rising cyber debt in 2022, with security spending during the pandemic lagging behind investments in broader digital business initiatives. It added that levels of cyber debt could rise further this year due to a tighter economy, higher job turnover, lower consumer spending and an uncertain global environment. Meanwhile, businesses continue to invest in digital and cloud initiatives in search of greater efficiency and innovation, which is having a ripple effect on cybersecurity, CyberArk said.

According to the report, technology adoption will lead to a 2.4x increase in human and machine identities by 2023, and a 68% increase in the adoption of SaaS tools. According to the report, machine identities have been given access to sensitive corporate data, with human and machine identities compromised and used to unlock higher-level privileges to access critical assets. It is said that there is a possibility that it will be done. SaaS tools are easy points of entry for identity attackers, with 75% of respondents saying they face a significant level of risk from apps in environments that only support password-based authentication. I answered. As identities continue to grow, cracks in security are starting to become apparent, with 63% of respondents admitting that top-secret access to employees within their organization is not adequately protected. Sudden, large-scale layoffs can exacerbate this problem, with 68% of those surveyed predicting employee turnover will create new security issues. Additionally, 74% of respondents are concerned about the loss of sensitive information caused by employees, former employees, and third parties his vendors.

According to the report, 93% of respondents expect a negative cyber impact from AI tools in 2023. In addition to AI-enabled malware being the top threat, 62% said their employees are using unapproved AI-enabled tools of his that could increase security risks.

