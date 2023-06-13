Faculty of Education reorganized into Faculty of Education and Human Sciences





Louisiana Tech University is proud to announce an important milestone in the evolution of its prestigious faculty of education. Effective immediately, the College will be known as the Faculty of Education and Human Sciences and will embrace a broader academic vision to better serve its students and community.

This name change reflects the College’s commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration and recognizes the diverse disciplines, expertise and programs within the College. The university emphasizes the interconnectedness of education, psychology and kinesiology by integrating the human sciences into its core identity.

This name change reflects our dedication to a broad educational approach that encompasses multiple dimensions of human development and learning, said Don Schillinger, Ph.D., Dean of the School of Education and Human Sciences. . By adopting the human sciences as its framework, we aim to foster innovation, research and application across a wide range of disciplines, ultimately preparing our graduates for the complex challenges of the future. ”

With this name change, the Faculty of Education and Human Sciences will continue to promote collaborative and interdisciplinary research activities in collaboration with internal and external institutions. By integrating knowledge and expertise from different fields, the College aims to develop innovative approaches to educational practice, entrepreneurial strategy and community outreach programs.

“The School of Education and Human Sciences is poised to be a leader in Education and Human Sciences research, innovation, and community engagement,” said Dr. Les Gies, president of Louisiana Tech University. “This name change reflects the University’s commitment to providing relevant programs that support future growth in the region, state and nation. We are pleased to have a positive impact on the communities we serve.”

The School of Education and Human Sciences will continue to provide excellent educational programs and resources while fostering a supportive and collaborative environment for students, faculty and staff. This name change signifies a new chapter in the history of a university that embraces the rich diversity of human experience and the transformative power of education and the human sciences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latech.edu/2023/06/13/the-college-of-education-transforms-into-college-of-education-and-human-sciences/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos