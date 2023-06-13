



Today we are delighted to join you at our annual Health Tech Summit in partnership with London Tech Week.

As you may have heard from the Prime Minister today, this government has a clear mandate to make Britain the most innovative economy in the world. The UK technology industry is one of the engines of economic growth and underscores its plans to consolidate the UK’s status as a science and technology superpower by 2030.

Last year, the UK became the third country in the world with a tech sector worth $1 trillion. It is by a small margin the largest in Europe and second only to the US and China globally.

I would like to describe my passion for how I have seen first hand the role of innovation and technology and the power they have in improving the health of our people. During my role as ITV Strategy Director, I spearheaded his transition to Freeview and discovered the power of innovation during the transition from analog to digital TV.

Then I moved into the healthcare industry, where I started a company that drastically reduced the wait time for PCR results from 72 hours to just 3-4 hours. At this point, I also experienced firsthand the challenges of doing business with the NHS. So my heart goes out to those struggling in this regard, and I am committed to removing barriers and ensuring our healthcare services remain at the forefront of innovation.

Today, I would like to talk to you about how governments are supporting innovation and the adoption of digital health technologies, providing a significant opportunity to transform how access to health and care is delivered. This includes significant investments and activities to expand the range of available technologies. Adopted throughout the NHS.

As we all know, the NHS is under increasing pressure.

This is driven by increased demand, an aging population and comorbidities, to name a few. At the same time, healthcare spending will account for about 12% of GDP in 2021. This cost to our economy will only continue to rise, posing a major challenge to making the NHS sustainable.

Digital and technology are one of the key ways to meet some of the challenges facing the NHS. Digitally mature trusts have been found to operate approximately 10% more efficiently than other trusts that are not digitally mature.

We are exploring new technologies that would be useful for the NHS to adopt, and we are working together across a range of sectors to support the development and adoption of digital health technologies by businesses. I would like to share some examples with you.

The Small Business Research Initiative Healthcare Awards Program supports innovators and entrepreneurs. As of 2022/23, the program has accumulated over 129 million investments and funded a total of 324 projects.

The Digital Health Partnership Award has funded 43 NHS projects that are recognized for their novelty and have the potential to scale at pace. The technology is focused on supporting people at home and within two years he has supported over 140,000 patients.

Innovate UK provides funding to UK-based companies and research institutions to support and stimulate innovation in the UK economy, offering between 250-10 million grants and 100-1 million innovation loans. .

The National Institute of Medical Research works with industry at all stages of the clinical development pipeline. Funding is available to support promising innovations to generate the evidence needed to bring them to market.

We donated 123 million to test and evaluate 86 AI technologies in areas such as emergency stroke care, home sickness testing, and cancer screening. These technologies have been deployed and scaled across 99 hospitals and 300 primary care networks in the UK.

We’ve been working on coordinating these investment programs and demonstrating their impact on scale across the NHS, but we’ll come back to that in a bit.

Beyond the great technology that exists today, we continue to identify new opportunities to support innovation that can scale at the national level. We are pleased to share the details of our plans for digital therapeutics.

In March, the prime minister included 225 million ambient funds in the budget for a digital mental health and musculoskeletal initiative known as MSK.

We accelerate the adoption and deployment of evidence-based, clinical-grade technologies used to prevent, manage and treat medical disorders and diseases. The first mental health and MSK products will be available through his NHS app later this year, giving him 24/7 access to suit lifestyle factors without the need for a clinician referral. .

This was an important change, as these technologies were only available in some parts of the country and only to those referred to clinical pathways. This demonstrates our commitment to scaling our well-documented technology and breaking down the commissioning barriers. These two areas are just the beginning.

And successfully pilot the new and transformative mental health technologies that have the potential to transform our model of care, and make the most promising technologies available to the public years early.

It will also level up the use of digital tools within existing NHS Mental Health Talking Therapy services to ensure that people can receive support from day one while waiting for an appointment.

We help the NHS better deploy the right technology.

A key priority for technology funding is to help raise the level of digital maturity of health and care systems and ensure core levels of infrastructure, digitization and skills by March 2025.

“What Good Looks Like” guidance builds on established good practices to help healthcare and social services leaders digitize, connect and transform services to improve outcomes for those they serve. provide clear instructions on how to

To support system up-leveling, organizations conduct digital maturity assessments to baseline what their current digital maturity level is right for, improve decision-making, It helped us identify opportunities for collaboration and improve the patient experience.

This assessment is an essential tool for health and care systems to track progress and is repeated annually to track progress.

But digital maturity is only one facet of the picture. The new hospital program will ensure that our world-class healthcare system and staff have the facilities they need for the future. It helps to integrate things in terms of technology and contemporary architectural design. Digital design is central to the new hospital program’s approach to standardization. Our goal is that this will lead to even greater productivity gains than digital alone, which could lead to a 20% productivity gain, which will allow the Treasury to fund even more new hospitals. We will support funding.

Published a year ago this week, Data Saves Lives laid out strategies for using data better to improve services and transform lives. This document provided an ambitious direction, and good progress has been made in terms of its implementation. More than half of the promises we made, including ensuring shared care records in all 42 integrated care systems and agreed target architectures for care and care, are now being delivered. But we now need to go deeper into service delivery so that more people can benefit from modern, data-driven health and care services. We’ll share more details about our progress later this month.

As already mentioned, they are committed to demonstrating the impact of digital health technologies across the NHS and developing clear policy frameworks and market paths to support this.

NHS England is working with NICE, MHRA and other partners to create a clear, efficient and user-centric pathway for scaling digital health technology in the NHS.

The pathway has been designed in collaboration with industry input and will reflect a dynamic market.

The proposed commercial channel will determine how products are endorsed across the NHS, making it clear to innovators how their products will be proven and how they will be reimbursed. This process will provide value for money for the NHS while supporting the emerging digital health technology market. It helps consolidate points of purchase, streamline market access to the industry and also provides opportunities to leverage the purchasing power of the NHS.

Conditionally recommended pathways are designed to help innovators collect evidence while undergoing the evaluation process.

This improved pathway will enable faster and more flexible time-to-market for digital health technologies across the NHS.

Through the Digital Technology Assessment Criteria (DTAC), we are committed to improving visibility and complying with technology standards.

DTAC is an important endorsement process for all DHT used for medical, health, wellness, or system efficiency purposes.

This ensures that technology deployed within the NHS meets baseline standards for clinical safety, data protection, cybersecurity, interoperability, accessibility and usability.

We have introduced audits that provide important information about the level of risk we have had in relation to DHT and the clinical system, and for the first time a national picture of where and how DHT is being deployed across the NHS. made it understandable. We will continue to ensure that standards do not get in the way of technology adoption.

We have developed guidance on which framework agreements to use to simplify the purchase of digital and IT goods and services.

Our Digital and Technology Procurement Framework strategy recommendations make it easier for both buyers and vendors to navigate the procurement process, eliminating duplication and reducing costs.

We have implemented a number of nationally driven dynamic purchasing systems to enable buyers and sellers to nimbly purchase and supply digital solutions for the NHS.

AI and digital can have a transformative impact, but only if it is developed safely, ethically, and in line with evidence-based medical best practices. That’s why we funded AI and Digital Regulatory Services. This service brings together all the regulatory guidance applicable to digital and AI in one place, along with advice to ensure that it truly adds value.

Today, we are happy to announce that the service has fully launched. If you are a developer of AI, or a clinician or social care worker looking to use AI, use our service website to get information and help you use it in the right way.

If you’re developing an AI device, you’ll know which regulations you need to meet and when.

If you’re considering deploying AI devices, find guidance to help you confidently use AI in your healthcare and care services.

Our users tell us that this one-stop shop makes it easier for them to understand the regulations and saves them time to bring their products to market.

This is a partnership led by NICE, MHRA, CQC and HRA, but also with more relevant regulators such as the Information Commissioner’s Office. It shows one way our healthcare services are leading innovation-friendly regulation.

The White Paper on AI Regulation aims to provide such coordinated support for developers, which is a government-wide direction.

Despite the undeniable progress our country has already made, we must work tirelessly and relentlessly to ensure that Britain maintains its rightful place at the cutting edge of innovation. yeah. And we must continue to make the UK a hub with access to the best data in the world for industry to develop medical innovations.

I am determined to ensure my experience with the challenges of doing business with the NHS is resolved. We are working hard on multiple fronts to streamline the market path, listening to industry concerns and taking practical steps to make market access smoother.

I am more confident than ever that together we can build one of the world’s most exciting health innovation systems.

Thank you for your attention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/supporting-innovation-and-adoption-of-technology-across-the-nhs

