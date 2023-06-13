Tim Cook bets his legacy on augmented reality





New York CNN —

When Tim Cook replaced Steve Jobs as Apple’s CEO nearly 12 years ago, some thought the company was already at its peak.

But under Cook, Apple’s market capitalization has risen more than 700% to nearly $3 trillion. The company’s iPhone business continues to be a huge business, fueled by new features and pricing strategies under his oversight. Apple has also built solid services businesses such as pay music, TV and gaming products, giving the company a steady stream of revenue that isn’t swayed by the cyclical nature of hardware sales.

But Cook’s tenure at Apple lacked the big, exciting product innovations seen during the Jobs era that could change the way people interact with technology. until now.

Last week, Apple announced Vision Pro, a mixed reality headset ushering in a new era of spatial computing. This headset blends both virtual and augmented reality (technology that overlays virtual images over live video of the real world). It will be Apple’s biggest and riskiest product launch in years.

For years, Cook has praised the potential of augmented reality, touting its potential to help people communicate and collaborate with each other. At last week’s event, Cook called the headset a revolutionary product and the first to look at rather than look at.

But Cook is more known as an operational mastermind than a product visionary. His two biggest products launched under Cook before Vision Pro were his Apple Watch in 2015 and his AirPods the following year. These products were successful money makers, but they didn’t exactly create a new paradigm for companies and industries like his iPhone under Jobs.

The Vision Pro, which hits the market early next year, could ultimately be the product that defines Cook’s legacy, whether it fails or succeeds. And success is by no means guaranteed.

Virtual and augmented reality are still nascent markets and have seen little mainstream adoption by consumers. Apple plans to charge a hefty price of $3,499 for the headset, which currently has limited apps and experiences and requires users to stay connected to a battery pack the size of an iPhone. This says nothing about the challenge of convincing users to wear computers on their faces on a regular basis.

Margaret O’Mara, a technology historian and professor at the University of Washington, said the headset world is a real challenge and creating a mass market for it has proven difficult. The iPhone is the result of years of effort by companies like Apple to create some sort of supercomputer in your pocket. It has had a long history of trials. And it came on the market at a time when many people already had a mobile phone of some kind.

In the photo: Apple CEO Tim Cook

The company’s fans are divided on what the headset ultimately means for Cook. Some say it’s never wise to bet on Apple when it comes to hardware, but even if the company succeeds, it probably won’t give Cook and Apple an iPhone-level success story.

It’s highly unlikely you’ll come across anything close to it. [success of] Mike Bailey, research director at FBB Capital Partners, said of the iPhone: The last two times the watch has been great and the AirPods have been great, but this is probably his third great thing. It currently has a very difficult track record to show any kind of significant growth, even compared to the iPhone.

But Tim Bajarin, a longtime Apple analyst and president of consumer technology research firm Creative Strategies, suggests the product shows a track record of Apple and chef innovation.what apple did [with Vision Pro] He said he was reinventing the personal computer. We have just witnessed the future of computing.

From Tims’ point of view, I think he’s approaching this with the following mentality: “They come to me, it’s impossible, let’s make it happen,” said Bajarin.

Bajarin added that Vision Pro reflects Cook’s commitment to growing and improving the Apple ecosystem during his time as CEO. Perhaps this headset wouldn’t have been possible without a small, powerful chip manufactured in-house during his tenure. Apple’s service bundles also highlight some of the ways consumers can use their devices for things like meditation and watching movies, even before the company’s legions of third-party developers build additional experiences for the device. said he.

According to that discussion, the headset could be the culmination of years of product work under Cook and his long tenure with the company.

Cook’s legacy is already defined as someone who successfully creates market value. The headset also gave him the chance to be known as the man who spearheaded the development of a new earth-shaking product. That would really put him on par with Jobs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/13/tech/apple-ceo-tim-cook-vision-pro-legacy/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos