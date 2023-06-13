



Google Injects Funds, Calls for New AI Regulator

Tech giant Google has called on the federal government to share oversight of artificial intelligence tools across departments rather than create a single regulator dedicated to the issue, a move that would spur the Biden administration. The new filing contrasts with rivals such as Microsoft and OpenAI.

The company on Monday called on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a non-regulatory agency under the Department of Commerce, to issue technical guidance to government agencies on how to address AI risks and take the lead in implementing it. rice field. . Google submitted the proposal in response to the Department of Commerce’s request for comment on AI accountability.

Kent Walker, Google’s president of global affairs, calls it a hub-and-spoke model, and believes that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to addressing how AI is shaping broad swaths of the US economy. also argued that this model is more suitable. A single institution dedicated to this cause.

In an interview Monday, he said he believes AI will affect so many different areas and needs regulators who understand the unique nuances of each area.

The comments show some of the most detailed companies to date about how the U.S. government should address the growing popularity of AI-driven tools.

And this is the latest vision of AI regulation to emerge from Silicon Valley, with an increasing mobilization of companies in recent months to influence the debate in Washington.

Popular chatbot ChatGPT reignited debate over creation of AI safeguards OpenAI CEO Sam Altman proposed in congressional testimony last month to create a new federal agency to license AI models at scale He suggested a number of legislative ideas, including

Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, which has partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its products, supports the idea, saying the new rules for advanced AI-infrastructure models are best implemented by new government agencies. I wrote last month that there is. Smith also proposed new safety brakes for AI systems that control critical infrastructure.

Walker said the idea of ​​licensing large-scale AI models is worth considering, and while Google isn’t opposed to the idea of ​​new regulators overseeing such a process, the federal government does. He said he believes the issue needs to be considered more holistically across sectors and institutions.

He said NIST is well suited to take on that responsibility. NIST is at the forefront of much of the research already being done. He said governments still need technical experts who have a core of expertise and understand how models work.

In January, the agency announced a non-binding risk management framework for AI to help businesses and consumers address potential risks from tools. It’s the latest in a series of measures by authorities to sidestep concerns over technology.

Another advisory body within the Department of Commerce, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), called on the public in April to consider potential regulations to build trust and accountability in AI systems. The deadline was Monday.

In a response this week, Google and its AI research lab DeepMind recommended a number of measures, including requiring operators of high-risk AI systems to provide product documentation and undergo independent risk assessments.

“While we advocate a risk-based approach that focuses on critical infrastructure areas, applications that have the potential to cause the most significant harm, we also favor a risk-based approach that is likely to include general-purpose AI,” said Walker. It leaves room for innovation in applications with low

What new requirements should be placed on industry-specific AI systems such as healthcare and education tools, rather than on broader consumer services such as ChatGPT or Google’s rival AI chatbot Bard, is a major European concern. is a point of contention.

In Google’s NTIA filing, the company emphasizes the need to harmonize AI rules globally.

“Our holistic approach is that we must jointly build a governance framework for AI and build it for the future,” said Tom Lue, General Counsel at DeepMind.

On the subject of AI regulation, Walker said Google is also working with the office of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (New York), who recently stepped up efforts to tackle the issue, and believes the Senate can make it happen. said he expects Gather around the approach.

Schumer and other lawmakers will host an AI briefing for all senators on Tuesday with MIT professor Antonio Tolarba, Schumer’s publicist Alex Nguyen told my colleague told Kat Zakrushevsky.

There will likely be some model proposals in the next few weeks, hopefully before the August holidays. Walker said the Senate and Congressional processes are expected to harmonize them and move them forward.

FTC Asks Judge to Block Microsoft’s $69 Billion Acquisition of Activision

Our colleague Kat Zakshewski reports that the Federal Trade Commission on Monday sought an injunction to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard. .

Cat writes: The agency has filed a claim in the Northern California District Court. The move prompted the federal government and Microsoft to bring a months-long dispute over the deal to federal court. The FTC filed a lawsuit last year challenging the deal through its own internal control procedures.

The agency argues that the deal should be blocked to maintain the status quo and prevent temporary damage to competition in the video game industry while Microsoft and the FTC take their depositions. An administrative judge is scheduled to hold a hearing to hear the agency lawsuit in August.

Microsoft President Brad Smith welcomed the opportunity to bring the company’s case in federal court, saying the accelerated legal process in the United States will ultimately bring more choice and competition to the market.

The tech giant faces similar challenges in the UK, too, after Britain blocked a takeover in April. Smith met with British Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt last week to express his dissatisfaction with the decision, and the company plans to file a lawsuit with Activision next month for approval.

EU to attack Google this week for ad tech antitrust violations

Google also faced formal antitrust charges from EU enforcement officials on Wednesday over its advertising technology business practices, Samuel Stoleton reported to Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. It is said that he will be sued.

Blox’s antitrust regulator will first launch an investigation into Google’s ad tech business in 2021. The commission’s investigation is looking into how the company blocked competitors’ access to online advertising user data and how it locked up its own data. own use, writes Stolton.

Google is in a key position to provide technology that not only allows advertisers to collect data to target their ads, but also sells ad space and allows advertisers to find publishers to sell the space to. has long played a role, added the Bloomberg report.

The European lawsuit adds to related indictments facing Google by the Department of Justice and other states in the United States, alleging Google’s dominant position in the advertising technology industry.

UN secretary-general backs proposal for international AI watchdog

Michelle Nichols reported to Reuters that UN Secretary-General António Guterres has announced a proposal by AI executives to create an international AI oversight agency similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency focused on nuclear technology. said to have supported

He told reporters on Monday that he was in favor of the idea that an artificial intelligence agency could be created inspired by today’s international nuclear powers. He pointed out that the body must be created by member states and cannot be created by the UN leadership.

ChatGPT owner OpenAI hinted last month that watchdog groups could place restrictions on deployments, scrutinize compliance with safety standards and track computing power usage, Nichols wrote. ing.

The remarks echo global policymakers seeking to build AI regulatory frameworks amid concerns about how AI systems perpetuate bias, create inaccurate accounts of individuals, and undermine democracy. announced during their efforts.

