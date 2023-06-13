Bridging the gap between online and offline shopping — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Product information, education, personalization

AR in retail not only allows shoppers to virtually try on products, but also gives them the opportunity to learn more about the products they purchase. A real-world example of this is StyleMatch in the American Apparel app.

This app allows users to scan product barcodes. By doing so, you can view extensive information about the product. Information about product materials, size information, and care instructions. Their app also offers styling suggestions to shoppers.

For some shoppers, it allows them to understand exactly what they are spending their money on, enriching their shopping experience.

Businesses can also use AR to educate shoppers. For example, we may provide tutorials on how to use our products, or we may customize our products by providing information about each material. example? Adidas has the Adidas Maker Lab. This will allow users to create custom shoes using AR.

Gartner reports that companies using technology-enabled personalization can increase revenue by 15%, which may explain why Adidas is investing heavily in these facilities. I have.

Product information, education and personalization enable customers to make better purchases, strengthen trust and liking for brands, and ultimately position brands as experts/guides/innovators.

Facilitate global commerce and gamification

With AR, you can break down language barriers and facilitate international commerce with real-time translation capabilities.

By doing so, retailers can enhance the shopping experience for international customers, potentially enhancing brand reputation and encouraging more international customers to purchase from the brand.

Additionally, AR has the ability to gamify the shopping experience, enhancing the shopper’s buying process through fun and interactive activities. Games and initiatives such as quizzes, challenges, and even treasure hunts can motivate fun-loving shoppers to earn rewards and make purchases.

This also increases the likelihood of repeat visits to the store. Of course, you can follow the same strategy with your online store.

final thoughts

By merging our digital and physical efforts into better shopping, we are ushering in a new era of shopping, giving consumers more choice, power and entertainment. By doing so, brands can connect with their customers on a whole different level.

It’s clear that technologies like AR are enhancing these connections and revolutionizing the shopping experience for many. The future of shopping and AR is equally exciting, and we’re interested in how this develops further.

