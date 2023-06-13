Nikon releases upgrade firmware version 4.00 for full-frame mirrorless camera Nikon Z 9 | News





Third major firmware update since Z 9 release

Tokyo – Nikon Corporation (hereafter, Nikon) is pleased to announce the release of firmware version 4.00 for its flagship full-frame/FX-format mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z 9.

The upgraded firmware version 4.00 is the third major firmware update since the Z 9’s release and adds several new features for both still and video capture including Auto Capture. In addition, operability and display functions have been improved, realizing further evolution of the Z 9 that meets user needs.

A new auto-capture feature enables automatic capture when a subject meets one or more pre-set criteria, especially in situations where increased automation is required or the camera needs to be positioned in difficult-to-capture locations provides users with new options for both still and video capture when Users cannot stay for long periods of time.

In addition, video functions have been further improved, such as expanding the minimum ISO sensitivity during N-Log recording, increasing the number of high-resolution zoom speed options, and adding slow-motion video recording. In still image shooting, the subject acquisition performance of 3D tracking has been improved when shooting small, fast-moving subjects*. In addition, we have improved operability, such as increasing the number of functions that can be assigned to custom controls and adding new shutter sound options.

Nikon will continue to respond to user needs through firmware updates that extend camera functions.

*When the subject is not detected [AF subject detection options] set to [Auto], [People], [Animal]again [Vehicle].Main features 1. Automatic shooting with auto capture realizes a wider range of shooting styles

Users can configure the camera to automatically record still images or video by presetting auto-capture criteria. His three criteria that can be set include: [Motion] option to detect objects with specific movements, [Distance] an option to start shooting when the subject is within a certain distance range, [Subject detection] Option to detect people, animals or vehicles in the frame. These options can be used individually or together to automatically start shooting when selected conditions are met. This eliminates the need for the user to manually decide when to shoot/record, and allows the user to shoot remotely, giving the user more freedom to perform other tasks or leave the camera in places where they cannot stay for long periods of time, such as outdoors. can. Photographing or recording wildlife. With multiple Z 9s, he can use one camera for handheld shooting and set the other camera for automatic shooting with a fixed-position tripod as the user moves from place to place. In addition, “Auto Capture” enables multi-angle shooting without the need for extension cords, which was necessary when controlling multiple cameras, eliminating concerns about connection during remote shooting. Also, by using it together with the pre-release capture function, you can capture the decisive moment more reliably.

*[Distance] Available only when using NIKKOR Z lenses. Auto capture may not work when using lenses other than NIKKOR Z lenses. 2. Further advanced video recording function

ISO sensitivity can now be set up to Lo2.0 for N-Log recording. By increasing the ISO sensitivity in dark areas, the dynamic range of shadow areas is expanded, enabling rich and clear shadow gradation expression with reduced noise. Additionally, the number of options available for high resolution zoom speed has been increased from 3 to 11, allowing for more precise speed control. This enables finer adjustment of the zoom speed, enabling more stable zooming even at low speeds, and enabling zoom expressions that are more in line with the user’s intentions. Firmware version 4.00 also added the slow motion video feature, allowing you to fast record videos with slow motion effects playing at 1/4 (4x) or 1/5 (5x) of the frame rate.

3. Improved still image shooting function

Using 3D tracking to capture still images of small, fast-moving objects that cannot be detected by object detection enables excellent object acquisition performance. Additionally, to better meet the needs of field workers, the amount of time the camera continues to buffer frames before canceling a shoot during the pre-release capture phase of Fast Frame Capture has been increased from his 30 seconds to 300 seconds. The waiting time from half-pressing the shutter button to fully pressing it will be longer. With firmware version 4.00, [Exposure delay mode] By adding items to the custom settings menu, you can reduce camera shake that occurs when you press the shutter button.

4. Other excellent operability and functionality improvements The number of functions that can be assigned to custom controls and the number of controls that can be customized have increased. The manual focus distance display now displays the approximate distance between the camera and the focus position in user-selected units. You can select from 5 different types of shutter sounds and increase the volume.new [Frame advance zoom position] Custom controls can now be assigned an option that allows the user to choose how the camera is centered on the display when scrolling through images during playback zoom.when [Prefer focus point] When is selected, the camera will center the active focus point when shooting. Improved the accuracy of the progress bar displayed during video playback.share

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nikon.com/company/news/2023/0613_firmware_01.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos