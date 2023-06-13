Google Disputes OpenAI’s Call for Government AI Czar





Kent Walker speaks at the Grow with Google launch event in Cleveland.

Via Google

US leaders in artificial intelligence, Google and OpenAI, have conflicting views on how the technology should be regulated by the government, according to a new filing.

Google submitted comments Monday at the request of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on how it considers AI accountability amid rapidly advancing technology, The Washington Post first reported. Google is one of the leading developers of generative AI with chatbot Bard, alongside his ChatGPT bot in Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman touted the initiative for a new AI-focused government agency to deal with the complexities of AI and license the technology, but Google In its filing, it said it favored a “layered, multi-stakeholder approach to AI governance.”

“At the national level, we support a hub-and-spoke approach with a central agency such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) that provides input to the sectoral regulators overseeing AI adoption, rather than the ‘Ministry of AI,'” Google said. said in the filing. “AI will present problems unique to financial services, healthcare and other regulated industries, and problem areas that would benefit from the expertise of regulators with experience in these areas. , works better than new regulators promulgating and enforcing upstream rules that are not amenable to regulation.” A wide variety of situations in which AI is introduced. ”

Others in the AI ​​industry, including researchers, have expressed similar views, and despite OpenAI’s claims that the technology is advancing too quickly for such an approach, government regulation of AI is more likely. It may be a better way to protect marginalized communities, he says.

“The problem I think about the ‘FDA for AI’ regulatory model is that it assumes that AI needs to be regulated separately from other things,” said Professor and Director of the Computational Linguistics Laboratory at the University of Washington. Emily M. Bender posted. twitter. “I completely agree that so-called ‘AI’ systems should not be introduced without first going through some kind of certification process. But that process should depend on what the system is for. ..existing regulators should maintain jurisdiction, and assert it.” ”

This contrasts with OpenAI and Microsoft preferring a more centralized regulatory model. Microsoft president Brad Smith said he would support a new government agency to regulate AI, while OpenAI founders Sam Altman, Greg Brockman and Ilya Sutskever said they wanted to create an AI-like global under a single AI regulatory body, publicly articulated its vision of regulating AI in a manner similar to nuclear power. International Atomic Energy Agency.

In a blog post, OpenAI executives said, “Efforts to exceed certain capabilities (or resources, such as computing) thresholds are not supported by international bodies that can inspect systems, request audits, and test compliance with safety standards.” We need to be regulated,” he wrote. [and] Place limits on the extent of deployment and level of security. ”

Kent Walker, Google’s president of international affairs, said in an interview with the Post that while he was “not opposed” to the idea of ​​a new regulator to oversee the licensing of language models at scale, the government would allow the technology. It should be considered “more holistically,” he said. And NIST is already well positioned to take the lead, he said.

Google and Microsoft’s seemingly polarizing perspectives on regulation indicate a growing debate in the AI ​​space that goes far beyond how much technology should be regulated, to how organizational logistics should be. It extends to how it should function.

“There is a question of whether we should create a new agency dedicated to AI,” Helen Toner, director of Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technologies, told CNBC, adding, “There is no existing regulator working in a particular area. Should we work together to address this issue, or should all kinds of AI be centrally managed?”

Microsoft declined to comment, and OpenAI did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

WATCH: Microsoft Releases New Wave of AI Features as Competition from Google Intensifies

