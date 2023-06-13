Introductory college courses teach job search





Early career exploration and planning efforts enable students to achieve optimal success after earning a certificate or degree.

At Bunker Hill Community College in Boston, career preparation is integrated throughout a student’s college life, allowing students to explore their career interests and discover the concepts of career mobility embedded in the curriculum.

Jobs for the Future’s May report analyzes Bunker Hill’s ethnography of work, revamping course curricula and promoting interdisciplinary work, professional learning opportunities, and additional opportunities in the classroom. Added carrier service support.

Based on a model developed by the Gutman Community College of the City University of New York, Bunker Hill leaders developed four strategies to equip students with the knowledge and plans to better prepare them for life after high school. Adopted learning outcomes.

Needs: For community college students, navigating college life can be particularly difficult, and identifying a major can feel disconnected from your overall career goals. Career Navi Support may not be available for those who are looking for a job right before graduation or who have completed the program.

According to the Jobs for the Future report, pre-graduation career sessions come too late to inform students about course selection and career skill development, as well as participation in networking opportunities such as internships and job shadowing. Many students never get to this point. Her public two-year college completion rate remains below 30% of his nationally, and far too few students start a two-year degree program and reach the stage where career advice is offered.

Students of color, low-income and first-generation students may also be disadvantaged by a lack of career guidance in K-12 education and personal networks. Community college students who choose a general education or liberal arts degree and do not transfer to a bachelor’s program also face challenges in gaining career-building experience.

For two-year degrees to become a more reliable route to economic security, universities need to do a better and more systematic job of preparing students for jobs, the report said.

Bunker Hill has 16,000 students. 65% are students of color, about 80% are employed, and about 60% are parents.

Background: At Bunker Hill, students begin their career development with a freshman seminar. This is a requirement for all liberal arts majors and members of the learning community.

Gutmann’s career development program, also known as “The Ethnography of Work,” was a one-year social science course that focused on vocations in work and how students can find their vocations.

Career exploration has been one of the seminar learning outcomes since 2013, but has been made lighter at faculty discretion.

How it works: Beginning Fall 2020, the course has been revamped at Bunker Hill to become the Humanities 120 Seminar Self, Culture and Society. Linked assignments build towards final projects and reflections on career preparation.

Examples of coursework include completing an online Career Alignment Survey, conducting interviews with professionals working in your field of interest, completing a job shadow, or taking an inventory of your skills and sociocultural capital. will be

Other 100-level courses at Bunker Hill now use EoW principles such as Business 101, Biotechnology 120, and English 111, and more advanced courses derived from similar concepts focus more on career exploration ideas. It is sector-specific.

Career exploration and personal development are incorporated into the curriculum so students can identify their own goals and opportunities related to their field.

Faculty have opted into the EoW and 15 of the 24 seminar sections in 2020 used the new Career Engagement Focus.

Faculty now lead the EoW curriculum, work with Career Services staff to build connections with employers, and identify career navigation tools.

Impact: The Bunker Hills EoW Initiative has four learning outcomes. Inquiring with intent, acting to integrate knowledge and practice, communicating with purpose, and growing through continuous learning.

According to the 2021 Student Survey, 64% of students who participated in EoW coursework felt more confident in their work and career navigation, and 71% said how their career choices would impact their lives , and 71% felt confident in their decision-making abilities. suitable career path.

As a result, more students had clearer goals in their career aspirations, the majority became more confident and specific about their desired role, and a minority revised their thinking. was. Students also developed a new understanding of their own career assets, such as being bilingual, and were more likely to assert themselves in the workplace.

Looking Forward: In the future, Bunker Hill staff would like to connect EoW continuously over multiple semesters so that students can repeat the process as they prepare for graduation. One idea is to create a three point he sequence that starts with a first grade seminar and ends with a capstone course and an intermediate course somewhere along the way.

