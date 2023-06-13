Google Messages Home Screen Redesign Removes Navigation Drawer





Google is redesigning the Messages home screen in an interesting way by replacing the navigation drawer and bringing major branding to the Android app.

A magnifying glass icon appears instead of a full-width search bar. In the top left corner is Google’s four-color “G” logo followed by “Message”.

The navigation drawer and its hamburger icon have been removed and these options have been added to the account menu. Archived, Spam & Blocked, Mark All Read, Device Pairing appear first, Messages, Message Preferences, Help & Feedback data remain unchanged. On the other hand, Google has moved the “Select theme” to the settings menu.

Messages previously only utilized an overflow menu, but in early 2022 a navigation drawer was added. At the time, this was seen as going against the modern Google app design direction.

old and new

With a small change in search, Google has removed the standard grid “category” carousel that requires less scrolling for Starred, Images, Videos, Places, Links, Unread, Known, and Unknown.

The message navigation drawer was inefficient, had few items, and was unnecessary compared to apps like Gmail (which contains long list folders and labels) and Calendar. This account menu approach has also been adopted by other first-party apps, such as the Google Play Store, and is more efficient. Plus, it didn’t even need a full search bar, although it’s a staple of the Google app.

More interesting to me is the “G” logo in the upper left corner. This serves as very clear Google branding of how Google wants to message its users. This is believed to be part of his RCS campaign that Google is currently underway.

This home screen redesign rolled out with version 20230608_01_RC00 of Google Messages, which was released to the beta channel yesterday. This redesign isn’t widely available yet, but it feels like a distinct modernization.

old and new

Google message details:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2023/06/13/google-messages-homescreen-redesign/

