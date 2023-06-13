Congressman Proposes Name Change, Expands Role of Pentagon’s Chief Technology Officer





WASHINGTON The Pentagon’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) is responsible for overseeing commercial technology for defense under a new role and title proposed in the House Major Subcommittee’s 2024 Defense Policy Bill. may be expanded further. technology.

Under a proposal by the House Committee on Armed Services Cyber, Information Technology, and Innovation (CITI) Subcommittee, the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering would be renamed the Undersecretary of Defense for Technology Integration and Innovation.

Responsibilities under the role will include many of the things the office currently does, such as formulating policy on commercial technology and serving as the secretary of defense’s chief adviser on commercial innovation, according to a bill released Monday. become. However, in the Undersecretary post, the Undersecretary will also establish “alternatives for integrating commercial technology into the Ministry that do not involve applying the process of the Joint Capability Integrated Development System to the acquisition of technology that is readily present in the commercial sector.” It is planned. I can’t say exactly what the alternate path should be.

Currently, the title of undersecretary of defense for research and engineering is held by Heidi Shu, who directs science and technology development efforts and investments across the ministry. The draft bill says Mr. Shu will take office under a new role and the proposed changes will take effect within a year of the bill’s enactment.

This expanded title, among other things, reflects much of what Syu has already set out to do in her first two years in the role, where she focuses on rapid technology development and the division’s overall We have been at the forefront of efforts focused on deployment. Last February, in a memo obtained by Breaking Defense, Shu identified 14 technology areas deemed important to the Pentagon, including artificial intelligence, microelectronics and space technology.

Under a separate effort (called the Rapid Defense Experimental Reserve), launched in 2021 and aimed at supporting future DoD joint requirements, Shu will focus on the proposed 32 fields. We hold two “sprints” each year. The first trial, which began this year, focused on long-range shooting and included a joint project with Britain and Australia.

In May, the Pentagon released its Science and Technology Strategy, addressing the themes Mr. Shu has emphasized in the past: accelerating the development of joint combat capabilities, increasing field capabilities “rapidly and at scale,” and “ensuring security.” ” was documented.[ing] Build a “R&D foundation” through talent development and physical and digital infrastructure upgrades.

The Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Technology positions has historically led the oversight of other DoD agencies, including the Defense Innovation Unit. In April, the Pentagon announced that the DIU would transition from its organizational structure and would now report directly to the Secretary of Defense.

The HASC CITI subcommittee draft bill also includes provisions that could codify the Department of Defense’s restructuring of the DIU, with lawmakers agreeing on the importance of state-of-the-art institutions to national defense. It suggests. Lawmakers are asking the DIU to submit a report on agency staffing levels to the Senate and Senate Armed Services Committees. The report should also include a plan to address staffing shortages identified as part of the assessment, and a plan to fund the activities necessary to address such shortages.

