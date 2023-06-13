Google finally brings the downloader app back to the store





from the madness department

A few weeks ago, we discussed how Google removed the app downloader from the Play Store after a DMCA notice was issued by a company representing several TV networks in Israel. All these issues are simple. Downloader has nothing to do with piracy or piracy. It just combines a file manager with a basic web browser. The DMCA notice focuses on the latter, claiming that users may be able to access pirated sites through their browsers. Just like any other browser.

Rest in peace, dear ones. Google reinstated the downloader on the Play Store, he said, 20 days after it was removed.

Google reversed the suspension of the allegedly infringing Android TV app simply because it allowed users to load pirated websites that even standard web browsers could load. The combined web browser and file manager downloader app is back on the Google Play store after nearly three weeks.

In addition to the dismissed appeal, Saba has filed a DMCA counter-notification against Google. With this, “the countdown of 10 working days has begun.” [TV companies’] The law firm is asking me to file a lawsuit,” Saba wrote today. “It has been 10 business days since June 6th without any communication from the law firm because the app was taken down on Friday and the Memorial Day holiday. have been restored.”

All of this is why, further down in the article, it states that Google followed its standard strategy for DMCA takedown notices. This counter-notice started that process and gave the company that issued the original notice time to decide whether to sue, but it is believed that it did not. This quote shows all that Google cares about the process to clean up the whole situation.

But that’s stupid. This also serves as an example to prove Saba’s claim that the DMCA takedown process is broken. It’s absurd that so many foreign TV networks can remove perfectly legitimate apps from their app stores for weeks by imposing paperwork.

Just like Google has failed to get things right with this particular app.

In yet another example of Google Play Store absurdity, Google determined that my app collected email addresses without declaring it. With no way for the app itself to collect email addresses and no additional information or assistance from Google, we can only assume that Google refers to the email mailing list sign-up form on this website. This form loads on the web by default. Downloader app browser.

Again, this is not the app doing anything. When someone subscribes to your email list, your web browser does it.

So the app is back, but no lawsuits have been filed yet and probably everyone will forget this whole thing, which means the broken nature of the DMCA process will remain broken. . Please do a lot of work around you.

Filed Under: android, app store, copyright, dmca, dmca takedown, downloader, play store Company: google

