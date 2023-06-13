Lessons the Islamic world can learn from the dynamics of global innovation





Now science and technology are no longer the strong points of the Islamic world. Despite its population of 1.8 billion, it has won the Nobel Prize only 12 times. But between 1901 and 2022, he won no less than 211 Nobel Prizes from a Jewish community of 16 million people. Additionally, these Nobel Prizes are characterized by a high percentage of winners in the fields of physics (26%), chemistry (19%) and medicine (28%). In fact, only four of the 12 Muslim Nobel laureates have won in physics and chemistry.

However, some fields of science were started by Muslim hands. From the 8th century to his 12th century, they were at the forefront of discovering scientific principles and inventing valuable technologies. The Muslim physicist Ibn Al-Haytham made significant contributions to optics, paving the way for spectacles and lenses. In building musical robots, Ismail al-Jazari (born 1136, died 1206) made notable contributions to mechanical engineering, control, automation, and robotics. The creation of the camera is credited to the Islamic physicist Ibn al-Haytham (965-1040). There are many such examples. Why couldn’t the inheritance be passed on?

One notable reason is the limited or no application of knowledge and technology to create economic value. There seem to be two root causes. First, the scope of economic value creation is minimal in the early stages of technology. Therefore, we need to create a flow of knowledge and ideas to improve our technology. British-led Europe seems to have done a much better job than the Islamic world in organizing economic activity, giving it an incentive to profit from ideas. Europe therefore entered into a race to profit from technological inventions rather than confining them to scientific discoveries to demonstrate them, as Muslims did. This combination of science and technology that produces economic prosperity has led to an increased flow of resources for further progress. In addition, the search for scientific knowledge, the competition for invention and innovation provided the right impetus. By creating a virtuous cycle of economic value through science and technology, European countries, followed by the United States and Japan, have emerged as developed countries.

Can other countries, including the Islamic world, follow Europe? Indicators such as R&D investment as a percentage of GDP, density of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) graduates, publications and patents provide answers. There is a possibility. Islamic countries have large amounts of resources, especially oil revenues, so they can fund research bases more. Will a lot of money be enough to restore its past glory? And if successful, will it continue?

Japan can shed light on this issue. In the first two decades of the 21st century, 19 Japanese won Nobel Prizes in Physics and Chemistry. Was it out of curiosity, or was it out of scientific excellence? The answer is no. As you know, Japan is an island country with few natural resources. Japanese companies have worked to create knowledge and ideas and commercialize them. Therefore, they have taken a deep dive into the science to gather additional knowledge to refine their products and processes. This journey of creating economic value through technological progress has driven economic prosperity. The Nobel Prize is its reward. For example, to take over the world’s lighting business, Japan targeted advanced light-emitting divide technology, leading to Nobel Prize-winning scientific discoveries and global dominance in lighting.

Similarly, Japanese companies have set a goal to continue advancing lithium-ion batteries to capitalize on the mobile device market. This mission has earned Japanese individuals and companies Nobel Prizes and worldwide success in the battery business. In addition to driving prosperity and winning Nobel Prizes, this approach to sharpening the cutting edge of science and technology appears sustainable. Therefore, rather than providing additional resources to increase universities, R&D facilities, STEM graduates, publications, and patents, the focus should be on creating a virtuous cycle of economic prosperity from technological superiority. .

It is important to create that virtuous cycle. Lessons can be drawn from innovation dynamics and anecdotes. All inventions, regardless of greatness, appear in a primitive form, but can be further advanced based on the flow of knowledge and ideas. It’s like a creature with a life cycle like an S-curve. However, it becomes easy to reinvent when it becomes saturated. Advances in science and technology facilitate incremental progress and reinvention, creating opportunities to increase quality and reduce costs, thus making profits. As a result, competition arises. As such, the epicenter of invention and innovation is moving across corporate and national boundaries. The epicenter of the industry thus shifted from Europe to America. The center of consumer electronics has moved from America to Japan. Recently, the center of silicon processing has shifted from Silicon Valley to Taiwan.

There is no other way but to understand the dynamics of global innovation in the Islamic world. It is necessary to understand the entry opportunities in the lifecycle of the target product or process, and to implement a synchronized response quickly. Most importantly, to succeed as a global winner, the momentum building of the flywheel effect must be sustained over years and decades. The goal is to be and remain a global winner, as in the technology race the winner takes all. By following this approach of promoting economic prosperity through technological progress, the Islamic world can regain its former preeminence. Ensuring a synchronous and timely response is critical. Incremental progress and reinvention are key to winning the global race for invention and innovation. Otherwise, mere investments in R&D facilities, STEM education, publications, patents, universities, and infrastructure can lead to wasted resources and lost opportunities.

