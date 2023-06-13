Kroger now accepts Apple, Google and Samsung Pay





A long-awaited move by grocery customers looking for faster checkout, Houston’s Kroger stores now accept Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay, as well as tap-to-pay credit and debit payments I’m here.

Kroger introduced the new option at 108 stores in the Houston area on June 6. The move required Kroger to update the software in its credit card readers, said Troy Harding, vice president of the chain’s Houston division.

In 2020, the company began testing the use of payment technology that employs near field communication and radio frequency identification, which allows chip-equipped debit and credit cards and mobile phones to communicate with cash register readers.

More than 90% of retailers surveyed in North America accept RFID tap-to-pay cards, according to a 2021 report from Accenture, a software engineering services, data and artificial intelligence company. The use of payment technology on cards was introduced in 2014. Apple Pay adoption has lagged slightly, with more than 85% of US retailers accepting Apple Pay, which was also introduced in 2014, according to Apple’s website. A 2022 report by the National Retail Federation and consumer research firm Forrester found that 80% of retailers surveyed have accepted or plan to accept Apple Pay in the next 18 months, while 65% are on Android. The same is true for Google Pay, which is installed on mobile phones. .

Albertsons, which owns grocery chain Randalls, introduced Apple Pay to all of its U.S. stores in 2017. HEB, on the other hand, does not accept Apple Pay.

“At H-EB, we are actively exploring a wide range of technologies to enhance the way our customers shop and pay for products, and we look forward to implementing these technologies in the future,” said Lisa Helfman, senior director of public relations at HEB Houston. We want to provide a service,” he said.

The use of digital wallets embedded in the software of Apple- and Android-based mobile phones will continue until 2020, when some pandemic-related in-person shopping restrictions are lifted, according to the US Federal Reserve’s 2021 report. began in earnest. Stephanie Mertz, chief administrative officer and general counsel for the National Retail Federation, said many consumers have grown accustomed to using digital wallets during the pandemic.

