Improving public safety with innovative drone technology





Kelly Blakeman, Head of Security and Police Division, West Midlands Transport Authority, on the transformative impact of drone technology on improving public safety and redefining traditional approaches to security and protection talks about the pivotal role of drone technology in

Here in the West Midlands, we believe we are at the heart of the future of drone technology. We are proud to have already conducted medical drone delivery trials in the region. Skyfarer’s team, based in Coventry, had secured permission to fly beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) along a 32km Temporary Danger Area (TDA). The trial (day and night) will run from November 2022 to January 2023 and will connect NHS hospitals between Rugby and Coventry.

Our region is also the origin of the Altitude Angel Drone Superhighway, known as Project Skyway, providing an exciting opportunity for large-scale BVLOS flights. It also benefited from the world’s first pop-up drone Urban Airport, which arrived in Coventry in April 2022. Urban Airports has demonstrated and highlighted its potential for future logistics, passenger transport and public safety drones. what lies ahead.

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) is the transport arm of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA). We have installed over 2,500 fixed CCTV cameras covering buses, trains, trams and road networks. These cameras help protect the traveling public and inform decision-making at Regional Traffic Coordination Centers (RTCCs).

Since opening in early 2020, our groundbreaking RTCC has brought together more than 20 public authorities, local governments and transport operators to address disruptions to the West Midlands road and public transport network. We have shared information and actions to minimize it. It has proven particularly successful in coordinating the journeys of the 1.5 million spectators traveling the region and the regular traveling public during the 10 days of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in the summer of 2022.

However, fixed surveillance cameras have a limited field of view due to their nature. Also, it takes a lot of time and money to set up and maintain.

Facilitating efficient traffic management

This led TfWM to create its own in-house drone team. We have a team of 5 of his GVC qualified drones and his pilots live streaming images of traffic accidents and traffic jams to his RTCC. This gave RTCC’s duty managers a broader view of traffic problems and the impact of congestion compared to a single fixed CCTV camera. One of TfWM’s transportation experts said the new drone service is a game changer for how he will approach his job in the future in tackling congestion, monitoring, verifying and helping reduce pollution.

Three new drones have been added to the fleet, including the state-of-the-art DJI Enterprise M30T. Equipped with a thermal imaging camera and 200x zoom, the drone can fly for up to 35 minutes even in rain and strong winds.

Live panorama overviews from our drone team are already changing how congestion is managed and minimized at junctions. Drone teams have been deployed at key locations in the region, including Birmingham, Coventry, Walsall and Sandwell, to identify road network problems.

The team first flew the drone over Birmingham city center’s Digbeth neighborhood on a particularly busy day, which coincided with a rail strike. Drone images revealed to the RTCC duty manager that congestion was increasing in the area, so the RTCC duty manager could deploy traffic safety officers on the roads to divert cars from the congestion. I was. It could also warn drivers to avoid traffic jams if possible through social media and traffic news channels.

Drones were also deployed during Aston Villa matches to spot traffic issues and send updates through social media channels. These drone images will be shared with Birmingham City Council and West Midlands Police.

Facilitating collaboration for future advancements in drone technology

Drones offer the potential to improve public safety and enhance fixed surveillance cameras for the benefit of all. TfWM is working with Southampton-based company Skybound Rescuer to develop and trial an urban ‘drone-in-a-box’ solution.

The concept revolves around drones that autonomously deploy from their own charging docks and fly pre-planned routes within line of sight, much like mobile CCTV cameras in the sky. After completing the mission, the drone will return to charging and fly again. The first test drone will be based at Walsall Bus Station.

The potential for utilizing drone-in-a-box solutions in city centers is enormous, as it offers immense opportunities to enhance public safety and promote efficient traffic management. Although currently limited to visual flight, when BVLOS flight finally becomes a reality, the potential for drone use in public CCTV space arenas is enormous.

Due to the nature of the CCTV control room being a restricted environment, the public rarely has access to the operational environment. While it is important to prioritize data protection principles, it is important to recognize that there may be a lack of understanding of the actual operations that take place within a CCTV control room.

Ensuring public support for the ‘drone-in-a-box’ trial and ensuring compliance with the Oversight Commission’s Code of Conduct and British standards would be central to what it was trying to accomplish. It’s a great opportunity for more agencies to participate in trials and evaluate the benefits. We document all flights on www.dronesafetymap.com because we want the public to know what was being done and why. This allows other drone pilots to use the map as well, helping the public know why they were near them, helping improve safety.

Kelly Blakeman, Head of Security and Police at West Midlands Transport Authority, is a passionate expert with a passion for using drones for public safety. Kelley is highly regarded for his outstanding achievements as the Silver Command Leader for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and his expertise in police operational event planning. He has demonstrated his dedication to training and public safety and has received accolades such as the ‘Coventry Lifetime Achievement Award’ and the ‘Top Cop’ award in the social media category.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.intelligenttransport.com/transport-articles/147260/elevating-public-safety-through-innovative-drone-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos