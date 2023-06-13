Paul McCartney says AI helped final Beatles song





More than 50 years after the Beatles broke up, Paul McCartney has said artificial intelligence helped create the final Beatles song to be released later this year.

The song was created using a demo featuring John Lennon’s voice, McCartney said in an interview with BBC Radio 4 released Tuesday. He gave no clues about the song’s title or lyrics.

McCartney said that when it came to making what would be the Beatles’ last record, it was a demo that John had and we worked on it. Through this AI, we were able to extract John’s voice purely, so we could mix the record as we normally would.

Holly Tesler, a senior lecturer on the Beatles at the University of Liverpool, said in an interview on Tuesday that there had been speculation that the song was “Now and then,” a song written and recorded as a demo by John Lennon in the late 1970s. Stated.

Lennon was shot outside his New York apartment in December 1980. McCartney was working on The Beatles Anthology, a career review of John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, who died in 2001, when his widow Yoko Ono gave him the tape. Documentaries, records and book series.

Two other songs on this tape, Free As a Bird and Real Love, were later completed by the three surviving Beatles using his original voice recordings and officially released in 1995 and 1996. Released.

It’s unclear exactly how McCartney used the latest demo, or if it incorporates new lyrics.

Using AI technology to create music with the voices of famous artists has raised a number of ethical and legal issues around authorship and ownership over the past few months.

Earlier this spring, an AI-produced song called “Heart on My Sleeve” claimed to use the voices of Drake and The Weeknd and went viral on social media before being registered with Universal Music Group. Similarly created tracks have surfaced on social media, including a cover of a Beyoncé song using an AI version of Rihanna, and a cover of a Hey There Delilah song using Kanye West’s AI vocals. The number of plays continues to grow.

Other artists are also embracing this technology. In April, producer and pop singer Grimes called on everyone to use their voice to create AI-generated songs. The results were mixed.

Proponents of the technology argue that it has the power to disrupt the music business in the same way that synthesizers, sampling and file-sharing services have.

McCartney’s use of AI technology may attract new fans, but it could also alienate old fans and Beatles purists, Tesler said.

There is absolutely no creative way of knowing if John lived, what he wanted to do with these works, or what kind of contribution he wanted, she said, adding that it was an ethical grayscale. He added that it creates a region of

Throughout McCartney’s career, she said, he was quick to work with new creative technologies, whether it was synthesizers or samplers.

“I think he just wants to know what it can do,” Tesler said of McCartney. So, from this, given his heart and what his creative priorities are, and with so much of the music industry at his fingertips, his choice was demoing with John Lennon. It gives us the insight that it is to complete the In a way it’s very inspiring.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/13/arts/music/paul-mccartney-ai-beatles-song.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos