Louisa Hall’s ambitious new album ‘Reproduction’

How would one deal with being a mother in a world on the brink of the end?

If you’re Mary Shelley, a teenage mother who survived a summer when volcanic ash darkened the skies for days, one of the most compelling tales of life-creating horror ever told. I would write a “Frankenstein”.

If you’re the protagonist of Louisa Hall’s new book Reproduction, navigating the horrors of the Donald Trump era, the coronavirus pandemic, and an escalating climate crisis, write a contemporary version of Frankenstein. will be Fear of creating life, especially in a modern way.

But Louisa Hall is not Mary Shelley and the copy is not Frankenstein. The novel begins strongly. The anonymous narrator relocates from New York to Montana with her husband and ponders Shelley’s painful experiences of pregnancy and motherhood. It inspired many of her literary works, at least in the eyes of the storyteller. Hall is adept at writing that lines the line between her dreaminess and despair, and it’s easy to get lost in the atmosphere she creates, the atmosphere of a nightmare that is uncomfortably beautiful.

That infectious vibe might have been enough to propel a not-so-sharp novel about pregnancy. As it stands, Hall’s overt citation of Shelley’s masterpiece undermines reproduction. The narrator goes to the doctor for a routine pregnancy test, trying to write a novel about Sherry. She is aware of the dire situation of the world around her with her distant interest as an outsider. At one point, a scientist friend shows up, allowing us to explore her 2023 version of anxiety over technological advances that are dramatically affecting Shelley’s research. But largely because Frankenstein’s thrills haunt ‘procreation’, one can’t help but read Hall’s novel without wondering what its evocative atmosphere is built towards.

Unfortunately, the answer is not so many. Because the narrator veers into her mother’s concerns. She likens her motherhood to life on another planet, reflects on her pregnancy nausea, and marvels at the possibilities tiny babies embody. I’m sorry. Hall is going to give groundhog day her new parental qualities in a meaningful voice. The world suddenly shrinks, and so do the everyday activities that seem important in it. The result, however, is a novel that never approaches her own thoughts, but always circulates with her own thoughts.

Perhaps that’s the point. Shelly’s parenting experience was one that was always in jeopardy. She had already lost one child, a daughter, before starting Frankenstein, and giving birth to a human baby or a monster would leave the world in serious, if not devastating, turmoil. I understood that there is. The risks that plague reproduction are different. They are concentrating on the task of conceiving a child. This novel is full of sorrow, but the sorrow of losing something that is not yet known. There is a certain sense that the way in which that grief is viewed is more diffusive than Shelley’s. It’s hard to focus on memorializing someone’s coveted thoughts.

But when she attempts to mirror Shelley’s portrait of the dangers of scientific progress, the lack of focus on Hall’s novel becomes even more difficult to see as meaningful. That effort focuses on revealing a narrative that sounds almost like an afterthought excuse to justify Shelley’s preoccupation with motherhood and the narrator’s extreme interest in what she sees. .

But while this revelation may have little impact on Hall’s narrative, its political implications are alarming. As Halls’ narrator has unfortunately repeatedly pointed out, female fertility is too weaponized an issue to avoid thinking about during pregnancy or trying to conceive. But her story ends with her unique ending of weaponizing her fertility, and it’s painfully easy to read as a warning against so-called unnatural reproductive technology.

That doesn’t invalidate concerns about the potential impact of fertility science. But Hall finds a line between the mindset of a desperate parent and the cold, Victor Frankenstein, who never ceases to wonder whether reviving stitched corpses is harmful. , draws a strong conclusion. It leaves an unpleasant taste. Nothing is wrong exactly, but it just feels unthought-out, and the rest of Reproduction doesn’t seem too well-thought-out either.

Hall’s thoughts on the horrors of creating another life can be revelatory. I thought for days about her description of the pain of childbirth, which causes frantic, wicked loneliness. I am lonely and miserable, Frankenstein’s monster said in Frankenstein, more bluntly. He understood that reproduction sometimes forgets. Things start to fall apart when you pursue a fascinating theory at the expense of humanity.

Taliyah Sachs is the editor of The Forward. Her writing was published in The New York Times, Atlantic & Literary Hub.

