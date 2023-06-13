Google Pixel Watch update adds 3 big missing features





Google’s Pixel Watch gets three health and fitness updates that could help it keep up with the competition from the Apple Watch and other smartwatch rivals. These additional features include measuring blood oxygen saturation using the Pixel Watch’s SpO2 sensor, high and low heart rate notifications, and the ability to automatically pause certain workouts. increase.

When the update arrives, the Pixel Watch will be able to issue alerts when your heart rate exceeds normal thresholds. You can also check your blood oxygen saturation at night. This feature was mentioned at launch, but is now enabled. Both features are available on other wearables in the Google product line, such as the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Charge 5, but were missing from the Pixel Watch until this update.

Pixel Watch also adds the ability to automatically pause and resume running, walking and cycling workouts. This makes it easier to accurately track this kind of training, as it provides a more convenient way to account for rest. However, it’s unclear if the update will allow the Pixel Watch to automatically start workouts on your wrist, another feature missing from Google’s Watch.

The Pixel Watch, launched in October, is Google’s first consumer smartwatch. It relies heavily on Fitbit’s health-tracking capabilities, but its sleek design stands out among his other Android watches. When I reviewed his Pixel Watch in 2022, I admired the watch’s attractive curved display and premium feel.

However, the watch has some notable drawbacks, such as the lack of high and low heart rate notifications and the inability to automatically start workouts on your wrist. Google hopes to address at least some of these issues in future Pixel Watch updates.

In addition to adding these features to the Pixel Watch, Google is also announcing several updates for Fitbit and Pixel phones. Fitbit users can see their daily readiness score, manage their menstrual health settings, and choose new watch faces from their wrist, but support may vary depending on the device you have. On Pixel devices, Google is introducing more emergency and safety tools, emoji wallpapers, and a new macro focus video mode for Pixel 7 Pro, among other features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/google-pixel-watch-update-brings-3-big-missing-features/

