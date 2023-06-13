Governor Ho Chul Announces $3 Million Expansion of New York City Manhattan Telecommunications Corporation





Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that Manhattan Telecommunications Corporation, a provider of global communications solutions to businesses around the world, is investing $3 million in a major renovation of its headquarters at 55 Water Street in New York City. Announced. As part of its growth plans, MetTel is committed to creating at least 100 new full-time jobs in software development and professional services, while maintaining 180 full-time jobs. This is supported by a tax credit of up to $2.2 million through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program from Japan. Empire State Development. ESD was also joined by the New York City Economic Development Corporation and marked the milestone with a ribbon cutting at his MetTel headquarters at 55 Water Street.

“New York City stands as a beacon of innovation where creativity flourishes and entrepreneurship flourishes,” Ho-Chol said. “MetTel’s expansion is testament to the region’s establishment as a dynamic technology hub and reaffirms our position at the forefront of innovation, growth and job creation.”

Founded in New York City in 1996, Manhattan Telecommunications Corporation (MetTel) has helped businesses and government agencies increase productivity, reduce costs, and simplify operations through automation. These renovations will transform our headquarters into a state-of-the-art workspace that fosters collaboration, creativity and innovation. In addition to its proposed new Florida location, the company also maintains significant operations in New Jersey, Utah and Rhode Island, which were also considered for this expansion project.

Mayor Eric Adams said, “MetTel is a true New York City company that was born and raised here, and we’re thrilled they’re here. This public-private partnership will create tomorrow’s jobs and help millions We are unlocking technology that will help new people.” “Dear Yorkers, we are helping rebuild our entire city by hiring 100 more employees. And we’ve regained 99 percent of the jobs lost to the pandemic because New York City is the place to build the future of the economy. ”

“ESD is a shining example of a company that grew in the heart of New York City’s vibrant tech sector,” said Hope Knight, president, CEO and commissioner of Empire State Development. We are proud to support the expansion.Our city’s dynamic environment and access to top class

“This is a win for New York City and New York State, and one where the government has created the conditions for the private sector to thrive,” said Maria Torres Springer, New York City Deputy Mayor for Housing, Economic Development and Workforce. It’s an example,” he said. We look forward to MetTel adding her 100 jobs to the city’s economy and the continued growth of the company and New York’s larger telecommunications industry. “

“We’re working with our partners at Empire State Development to not only keep Mettel in New York City, but to employ an additional 100 people,” said Andrew Kimball, president and CEO of the New York City Economic Development Corporation. We are thrilled to have provided the necessary resources to grow and double.” Mettel’s decision to invest in New York City for the long term, an organization founded right in New York City, is an example of the trust and strength the business community feels in the Adams administration. continues to grow them. High-wage, high-growth sectors and NYCEDC remain deeply committed to building a vibrant, inclusive and globally competitive economy across our five boroughs. ”

“MetTel is excited to renew our commitment to the city that has contributed to our success,” said MetTel CEO Marshall Aronow. We are proud to be part of that thriving business.” With our continued presence in the heart of Manhattan, we look forward to facilitating stronger partnerships and delivering even greater value to our clients. ”

In addition, the NYCEDC business development team worked with MetTel and ESD over a two-year period of ongoing dialogue to ensure this expansion took place in New York City. Today, MetTel is working with his NYCEDC to strengthen its workforce development-related activities and strengthen its role within the Lower Manhattan business community.

New York State’s strategic investments have fostered an ecosystem of innovation and growth, fostering technology industries in every corner of the state. These targeted investments will help drive New York City’s growth as a world-class technology hub, providing a catalyst for job creation and groundbreaking innovations that drive economic development both locally and globally. It works as a hotbed. New York City’s global reputation, access to capital, and dynamic ecosystem have made it a magnet for start-ups and established technology companies, resulting in a strong and resilient technology sector. By supporting this vibrant ecosystem, New York State is driving economic prosperity and cementing its position as a leader in the digital age.

