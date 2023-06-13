Google’s June Pixel drop brings new safety and health features





Google announced today that the Pixel in June will feature features such as the ability to schedule safety checks with the Google Assistant, instant location sharing with emergency contacts in the event of a car crash, new hands-free photo gestures, and oxygen saturation monitoring on the Pixel Watch. Announced Drop. .

Pixel function

Google Pixel’s Safety Check feature alerts emergency contacts if they don’t respond to notifications at the scheduled time. Users can now schedule a safety check through the Google Assistant by saying, “Hey Google, start a 40-minute safety check.”

Google launched car crash detection on Pixel devices in 2019. On his latest Pixel Drop, this feature notifies emergency contacts with real-time location information in the event of a car accident, separate from contacting emergency services.

The search giant is introducing new ways to take hands-free selfies on Pixel 6 and newer devices. Users can now take self-timed photos with a 3- or 10-second timer by simply holding up their palms. The company will launch an AI-powered feature that transforms 2D photos into his 3D dynamic wallpaper for the same set of devices. Additionally, users can now play with his over 4,000 emoji wallpaper combinations with color and pattern customization options.

Google has a great recorder app, and starting next week it will have speaker labeling for recordings. This makes it easier to understand who said what in the recording. Additionally, users will be able to export the recording transcript to another her Google Docs file, create video clips with speaker labels, and search for speakers within the recording.

Google built a macro focus mode for photography into the Pixel 7 Pro. A new update extends that functionality to video as well.

More updates are coming to Pixel phones.

The Pixel Home app has been redesigned to make it easier to access your smart home devices from the home panel lock screen. The Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a have adaptive haptics that reduce rattling by lowering the vibration intensity when the device is on a hard, flat surface. Google has announced his two new Google Assistant voices, making users available to his 12 US English voices. The company adjusts its adaptive charging feature to allow it to slowly charge to 100% an hour before it is scheduled to be unplugged. This is a feature that requires you to learn your charging habits, so it may take a few charging cycles to get better results. Previously, the adaptive charging feature relied on setting alarms during specific time periods. Pixel Watch Features In his latest Pixel Drop, Google is introducing SPO2 (blood oxygen saturation) monitoring. Google says the feature isn’t intended for medical diagnostics, but allows users to measure sleep quality by understanding changes in blood oxygen levels during sleep. Pixel Watch now alerts you when your heart rate is too high or too low, allowing you to consult a professional if needed.

Google Assistant on Wear OS adds support for Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Polish, and Spanish. The new update adds three new Spotify tiles for starting a Spotify DJ session, listening to podcasts, and checking your tracking in heavy rotation. Pixel Watch now automatically pauses and resumes exercises like running, walking, and cycling exercises. Google is launching his two new Metal Link bands for the Pixel Watch in brushed silver or matte black. The bands will be available on the Google online store and Google retail stores starting June 16th for $199.99. Fitbit Features All his Fitbit devices let you check your daily readiness score to see if you’re ready for today’s workout.[エクササイズ]The menu shows a complete list of different workouts, with the most recent ones on top so you don’t have to manually sort them (Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 3). Select devices can receive texts in Hindi, read caller ID in Arabic, and display events in Vietnamese (available on Sense 2, Versa 4, Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 3) . Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 now have tiles to track your period, view your cycle, and edit info directly from your watch.

Some of these updates are slow-rolling and may not appear on your device immediately.

