Israel allocates NIS 75 million to five new innovation hubs in surrounding regions





Israel will commit 75 million to create five innovation hubs as a means of fostering high-tech entrepreneurship, promoting local employment opportunities for residents of the Negev and Galilee, and bridging the gap between the periphery and the Allocated NIS ($21 million). .

Innovation hubs will be established to develop and advance technologies in many areas such as agriculture, food, energy and climate change. The Accelerator Program is a joint initiative of several government ministries, including the Israel Innovation Agency and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Negev, Galilee, Ministry of Homeland Resilience. Ministry of Environmental Protection. Ministry of Agriculture. Ministry of Regional Cooperation. Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

“High-tech activity in Israel is largely concentrated in the heart of the country, focusing on software-oriented activities such as organizational software, cyber and fintech, said Israel Innovation Authority CEO Dror Bin. Geographically and demographically, the surrounding region has many assets that could take advantage of Israel’s high-tech diversity, and the move aims to capitalize on these strengths and generate further growth across the country. increase.

High-tech development in the surrounding region will strengthen the local region and the Israeli high-tech industry as a whole, Bin added.

Touted as the economy’s main growth engine, the high-tech industry produces about 18% of GDP and is responsible for more than 50% of exports and about one-third of payroll taxes. In addition, the sector employs about 11% of the country’s workforce.

Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Minister for Negev, Galilee and Homeland Resilience, said the Innovation Hub will provide local entrepreneurs with the necessary and optimal conditions to achieve economic prosperity and will transform the Negev and Galilee into independent economic centers. said it helps to convert to

At these innovation centers, entrepreneurs will not only have financial and funding opportunities, but also opportunities to engage with pioneers in the high-tech industry, academia and research, Wasserlauf said. They receive a practical toolbox for realizing their business vision.

The innovation hub is expected to host programs that encourage entrepreneurship, initiatives that promote regional innovation, and training programs that promote employment in the high-tech industry. These hubs also serve as places to create ventures and forge links with local academia, research institutes, local governments, existing industries and investors.

Environment Minister Idit Silman said addressing the climate crisis is a global challenge, but it is also a tremendous economic opportunity for Israel. We look forward to the establishment of innovation centers in the surrounding regions that address climate and desert challenges while promoting Israeli technology.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Avi Dichter said these hubs will be a breeding ground for the development of innovative solutions for food production, such as proteins from the sea and alternative proteins, as well as advanced food production methods. .

As part of the interagency effort, Israeli businesses, corporations and non-profits are being asked by August 30 to submit applications to establish and operate technology innovation centers. After the selection process, 5 winners will be awarded a grant. Up to 15 million NIS ($4.2 million) over 5 years.

