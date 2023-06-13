Introducing the new home panel for Pixel devices





Dear Google Nest Community,

We recently announced a series of exciting new updates to Google Home. One of them is the new Home panel available on Pixel devices.

why? Quickly access your favorite devices with a simple tap on your device’s lock screen, greatly speeding up your smart home control. We are here to take you on a tour of the community’s new home panel.

Quick access to your home with Pixel

The Home Panel gives you one-tap access to your spaces and favorites directly from your lock screen without opening the Google Home app. Use the same powerful controls and live camera view as the newly designed Google Home app experience to turn lights on, initiate automations, and view live camera streams to see if your package has been delivered You can

Transform your Pixel Tablet into the ultimate smart home controller

Dock your new Pixel tablet and the home panel turns your tablet into a smart home controller. From the photo frame, everyone in your family can access and control your home as quickly and easily as a light switch.

When someone rings the doorbell, anyone in the house can easily see who’s at the front door with proactive full-screen notifications. Two-way talk and quick responses will get you the answers right away.

While docked, anyone can use 1 voice to control the home. You can quickly dim the lights or check your camera.

Frictionless Access, Privacy When You Need It

You can also access the home panel from your Android’s lock screen, making home control even faster and more convenient. Your privacy and security are protected, and your phone or tablet must be unlocked to access sensitive controls like cameras and locks.

Booting on Pixel devices

The home panel will be released first on Pixel phones (including the new Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold) and new Pixel tablets. The home panel will be available when you set up your new Pixel tablet. This feature will be rolling out over the next few weeks as part of the Pixel Feature Drop for Pixel phones starting with Pixel 4a.

Give it a try and let us know what you think in the comments below.

For general Pixel Tablet discussions, visit the Google Pixel Tablet Community.

thank you,

Mark Alexander, Google Home Group Product Manager

Artur Tsurkan, Android Product Manager

1 Guest voice access must be enabled

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.googlenestcommunity.com/t5/Blog/Introducing-the-new-home-panel-on-Pixel-devices/ba-p/433462 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos