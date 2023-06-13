From Passion to Innovation: Unleashing the Power of Femtech at Israeli Health Landsc





Like many founders of the femtech sector in Israel, Sharon Handelman Gottlib’s interest in femtech was sparked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Handelman Gottlib, who has been deeply involved in Israel’s health and innovation sector for many years, held various management positions at Teva Pharmaceuticals before leading innovation at Maccabi, one of Israel’s leading HMOs. Did. She became increasingly interested in the intersection of digital health and innovation, especially women’s health, but struggled to find the exact place to connect her interests.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, I found a post about femtech on Facebook. I was very active in women’s rights, health and innovation – that’s what I do on a daily basis – but when I found it, I thought it was an area I wasn’t very familiar with. What the heck does that mean?

Despite being so interested in digital health and knowing so much about startups, I had no idea what femtech was. Then I started digging in and said this ticks all the boxes of who I am, it’s innovation, it’s health, it’s women-centric, it’s women-led. Obviously this is my space.

Handelman-Gotlib quickly became active in the early community, getting involved in and helping build the local FemTech ecosystem, including FemTech Israel, an online hub and community.

Today, femtech is no longer considered a niche and investors understand its value and business potential. That’s what we’ve managed to communicate as women,” says Handelmann-Gottlib.

Earlier this year, she met with CSO Adi Echel, Professor Omry Koren, Head of the Microbiome Lab, University of Bar-Ilan, Professor Yoram Louzon, Head of Mathematics and Machine Learning, University of Bar-Ilan, and Femtech startups. Co-founded Shela. , Dr. Avi Tulu, Director of Women’s Health Innovation Center, Shiva Tel Hashomah Medical Center. Shela’s technology is based on a joint project between Bal-Ilan University and Sheva Hospital.

Shela is Hebrew, a platform to predict and ideally prevent women’s health problems. It is an early diagnostic and predictive tool for women’s health challenges and complications across different life stages. It also provides the ability to receive accuracy-based solutions. Handelman-Gotlib said that for now, the focus is on complications of pregnancy and childbirth, but plans to expand the platform to many other women’s health issues and life stages. Her goal is to act as a lifelong partner in women’s health, providing health assessments and solutions based on each individual woman’s microbiome, her personal health profile. AI-based solutions incorporate machine learning and integrated multi-omics.

Handelman-Gotlib says the Shelas platform will enable early detection of health complications during pregnancy. If the fetus is the size of a plum, it can detect and identify major pregnancy complications such as pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes with great accuracy.

She points out that at least one in five pregnancies has complications, including in many parts of the developed world. The United States already has the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world, but has experienced a significant increase in maternal mortality over the past three years. In addition to detection, the Shelas solution also assesses the patient’s risk level and provides a personalized solution for the patient.

According to Handelman-Gottlib, the market for pregnancy, postnatal and postnatal solutions is worth $32 billion. Complications of pregnancy and the postpartum period have serious lateral and long-term impacts not only on the mother but also on the child, so the savings from more effective and personalized solutions are actually even greater.

The Shelas solution will also help solve the talent shortage in the healthcare industry, said Handelman Gottlib. We need about 9,000 obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Globally, there is a shortage of around 900,000 workers, including midwives, nurses and clinicians. This shortage cannot be addressed without integrating the technology solutions that exist today.

