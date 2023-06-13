Big Google Pixel update adds safety features, macro videos, cinematic wallpapers and more





Similar to the recently released Pixel 7A, a new update to Google Pixel Phones is out today, offering new safety and emergency sharing features, as well as more ways to customize the device, the company said Tuesday. mentioned in a blog post.

Google Assistant can now share your status while using your voice in emergency situations. This will notify people on your emergency contact list of your safety. Car Crash Detection has also been enhanced to share real-time location and call status.

Google has more than just safety features in this update. The search giant is giving people more options when shooting video, including macro focus modes. This will allow you to use the Pixel 7 Pro’s macro lens to capture highly detailed close-up videos.

In terms of personalization, Google’s Pixel devices have both emoji wallpapers, allowing you to combine over 4,000 emoji in different patterns and colors to create a unique live wallpaper. Cinematic Wallpapers uses AI to transform his 2D wallpapers into “dynamic 3D scenes”. Both of these features were announced at Google I/O last month.

Google’s Pixel device series has grown in popularity since the launch of the Pixel 6 in 2021. According to Google, Pixel 6 sales have surpassed his Pixel 4 and 5 combined. The Pixel 7 is only eight months old, so Google hasn’t shared its current sales numbers yet. But CEO Sundar Pichai said the Pixel 7 had the best-selling week ever for a Pixel smartphone, and Google sent suppliers 8 million units for a launch last October. It is reported that he sought the manufacture of Google also released the Pixel Watch to give Android owners even more smartwatch options, and plans to enter the foldable smartphone race later this month with the Pixel Fold.

Still, Android fell to number two in the US for the first time in over a decade, behind the iPhone. It’s up to Google and its hardware partners to make Android a compelling platform for young audiences to look to instead of the iPhone.

Other Pixel phone features, such as multi-device control for smart home devices and adaptive charging aimed at extending the Pixel’s battery life, will also be available in more areas. Magic Compose, which uses AI to suggest responses to text messages, will also be available to more users around the world.

Pixel Watch also adds some new features, including an auto-pause feature that automatically pauses your workout when you stop running, walking, or biking, and blood oxygen tracking at night. It also now notifies you if your heart rate is too high or too low.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/massive-google-pixel-update-brings-safety-features-macro-video-cinematic-wallpapers-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos