



Great news for innovators in the Western Balkans that today the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) announced the opening of its first joint hub in Skopje, North Macedonia to serve the region.

Part of the EIT Regional Innovation Scheme (EIT RIS) programme, the new EIT Community RIS Hub in Skopje is part of a broader program to integrate the European innovation ecosystem. The hub will “strengthen cooperation between leading business, educational and research institutions while increasing regional competitiveness and sustainable economic growth.”

The newly opened hub will represent all EIT Knowledge Innovation Communities (KICs) and focus on attracting and engaging North Macedonian participants in EIT community activities.

Given its expertise and presence across Europe, the European Innovation Technology Institute is uniquely positioned to support us in improving our innovation capacity and creating stronger synergies between our regional partners. Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Fatimir Bitiki said: “We are looking forward to seeing new breakthrough technologies emerge in North Macedonia and creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs.”

We are pleased to open the first joint hub of the EIT community in North Macedonia. The Western Balkans is a key region for his EIT community, thanks to the region’s talent pool and economic strength, especially smart agriculture and information and communication technology. We aim to increase access to his EIT opportunities through our new hub and strengthen North Macedonia’s innovation capacity. EIT Board Chairman Nektarios Tabernalakis said he expects many success stories to emerge here and expand to the European market.

