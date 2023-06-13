Google’s $23M Settlement: How You’ll Be Claimed and How Much You’ll Get





Author: Russell Falcon

Posted on Jun 13, 2023 / 9:16 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2023 / 10:10 AM PDT

If you “Googled” something between October 25, 2006 and September 30, 2013 and believe you may have clicked on a search result, you will be charged and paid by the tech giant. You may be entitled to a portion of the $23 million settlement. agreed to pay.

The settlement follows a class action lawsuit in which Google denies any wrongdoing or liability, alleging the search engine “improperly shared users’ search queries with third-party websites and companies” during the above period. Involved. The Kroll Settlement Administration, which oversees the settlement process, said the settlement was not an admission of guilt by Google.

Here’s what you should know:

Deadline to join or leave is July 31st. If you do nothing, you will lose your right to sue Google or receive any compensation related to any claims in this lawsuit. Claim forms can be submitted by mail or by visiting Referrerheadersettlement.com. Submission Request: Go to the Google Referrer Header Settlement website and click on “Registration Form”. Enter your registration information to receive your class member ID. Note: This is not a claim submission. There are two more steps. After submitting this form, you will receive your class member ID at the email address you provided during registration. Go back to referrerheadersettlement.com, click Submit Application, and enter her ID number in the space provided. Press “Send” and you’re done

A final approval hearing will be held on October 12, and an appeal is possible. Those wishing to object may also submit a written statement to the court explaining why they feel the settlement should not be approved. You may be asked to speak in court. All participants should be patient and double check the payment website for the latest information.

Americans warned against mailing checks as much as possible because of surge in check fraud cases

The amount you pay depends on the number of claims, but for approved claims, the estimated payout is approximately $7.70 per person.

As part of the settlement, Kroll said, Google will create an FAQ and “important terms” page to explain how user search data is shared with third parties via referrer headers. agreed to amend the

Close modal Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/googles-23m-settlement-how-to-file-a-claim-and-how-much-you-may-get/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos