Boise State Collaborates with Regional Partners to Explore Quantum Economy Potential





Through the $1 million National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engine Development Award, researchers from Boise State and other local universities are working to develop technologies based on quantum physics that are expected to play a key role in 21st century communications. We are ready to explore how states can be leaders. , computing and other fields.

Researchers from the Schools of Engineering, Business Economics, and Arts and Sciences will establish a partner network to address key gaps in the national quantum supply chain, including quantum materials, devices, and support systems. The group will also build Quantum Capacity, Operational Resilience, and Equity (QCORE) in his tri-state area of ​​Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

Building a robust quantum innovation ecosystem is critical to the economy and national security, said Lan Li, principal investigator of the award and associate professor of materials science and engineering. Quantum computing and information systems open up new market opportunities in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, financial services, and complex manufacturing. U.S. competitiveness in this market relies heavily on sustainable quantum supply chains and developing a workforce in quantum innovation.

This partnership with the grant’s lead agency, Montana State University, will bring together Boise State University and the University of Wyoming to form the Northern Mountain Ecosystem of the three states, with the support of local businesses and economic development groups. Become.

Lee will lead with the goals of research innovation and workforce development inspired by the exploration and promotion and use of economic development to strengthen Idaho’s role in the national quantum supply chain. He worked with collaborators Brett Adkins, Director of Technology Transfer, and Jack Ma, Clinical Associate Professor of Business Administration, to develop collaborative partnerships with the end-user community for quantum technology transfer from Boise. to strengthen

With this planning award, we look forward to aligning our strengths and priorities with local and regional partners to accelerate efforts to build a quantum innovation ecosystem in the region, Adkins said.

The team will navigate how the nascent quantum space fits into existing tech clusters, as well as supporting resources, infrastructure and best practices within the region.

NSF engine grants will help our community build the region’s already formidable technology, research and lifestyle clusters, further positioning us as national and global centers of important ideas and talent for the future. Ma said it provides a great opportunity to strengthen.

The NSF engine grant will also benefit the current research being conducted in Boise. This is a nationally recognized development and characterization of molecular and solid-state quantum materials, led by Olga Mas, senior researcher and collaborator in the Quantum DNA Group and director of the Collaborative Research Center for Nanomaterials Epitaxy. It will support the expansion of the role of the university that has been established. , Paul Simmons.

Simmons said it was very exciting to be a part of this much-needed project to commit resources to the region’s quantum science infrastructure. A number of factors keep Idaho and neighboring states lagging behind the rest of the country when it comes to research into cutting-edge quantum materials. This award will help redress this imbalance and position our region as a key component of the quantum supply chain.

In addition to economic development and research innovation, NSF engine projects will focus on developing human resources that will benefit not only the universities involved, but also the states and communities that host these campuses. The Boise team will seek to identify workforce needs, survey existing teaching and learning resources, and develop plans to meet the needs of the local quantum ecosystem.

Masa said the award provides Boise with an exciting opportunity to create a vibrant entrepreneurial culture. We look forward to applying fundamental quantum science research and innovation to startups and ventures, and building synergistic relationships between academia and industry in the region.

Boise State University has received three NSF Engine Development Awards. The National Science Foundation’s Regional Innovation Engine Program provides his two years of funding and support for a variety of outreach and strategic planning efforts. The NSF Engine Program is a transformative investment for the nation that will ensure America continues to lead the competitive edge for decades to come.

