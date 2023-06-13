Phonons on divided blocks





June 13, 2023 Physics 16, 99

Physicists demonstrate phonon beam splitters using bad acoustic mirrors. This device could one day be used to create phonon-based quantum logic gates.

peter allen

The new beamsplitter offers two path options for quantized sound waves called phonons. In this artist’s representation, phonons coming from the left (red marbles) and phonons coming from the right (blue marbles) enter the beam splitter at the same time. The overlapping outputs indicate so-called two-phonon interference, a quantum effect that researchers have observed in beamsplitters. The new beamsplitter offers two path options for quantized sound waves called phonons. In this artist’s representation, phonons coming from the left (red marbles) and phonons coming from the right (blue marbles) enter the beam splitter at the same time.see more

peter allen

The new beamsplitter offers two path options for quantized sound waves called phonons. In this artist’s representation, phonons coming from the left (red marbles) and phonons coming from the right (blue marbles) enter the beam splitter at the same time. The overlapping outputs indicate so-called two-phonon interference, a quantum effect researchers have observed in beam splitters.

Most optical labs have at least one beamsplitter installed. A beam splitter is a device that splits a stream of photons, which are quantized particles of light, into two. But laboratories studying phonons, the quantized sound particles, lack these ‘quantum bifurcations’. Now Andrew Cleland and his colleagues at the University of Chicago have closed this gap by demonstrating a phonon beam splitter. [1]. The device could play a role in future quantum computing settings that use phonons to compute.

Photon beamsplitters can be thought of as mirrors that only reflect part of the time (usually 50%). Incoming photons can bounce back or bounce forward. These two options provide separate paths for photons and can be used to create interference between single photons or entanglement between multiple photons.

The same splitting should be possible for all quantum objects, including phonons, which consist of many atoms vibrating simultaneously. “The fundamental scientific question is whether phonons (here representing the motion of about 1015 atoms) actually behave as quantum mechanics says,” says Cleland.

Cleland and his team have recently demonstrated several quantum effects using phonons (see Focus: Quantum Erasure with Phonons). To obtain this result, we had to develop several phonon devices, including those capable of emitting and detecting single phonons. The next step in this development is a device for splitting phonons. Beamsplitters are “really just bad mirrors,” says Cleland. He points out that they are not that difficult to make. Rather, the challenge lies in integrating the device with a single-phonon source and detector.

Researchers have demonstrated phonon beam splitting using so-called surface acoustic waves (SAWs), phonons that travel on top of the surface. They started with a 2 mm long channel made of lithium niobate that allowed phonons to travel in either direction. Superconducting qubits were installed at both the left and right ends of the channel. Each qubit was equipped with a transducer, a combination that performs both single-phonon emission and detection.

The researchers inserted a beamsplitter, a comb-like structure made up of 16 thin metal rods or “fingers,” into the center of the channel. Each finger reflects approximately 3% of the incident acoustic energy. If these reflections are in phase, the structure acts as a coherent mirror, reflecting 16 × 3%, or about half the energy.

In their first tests of the beamsplitter, the researchers manipulated the system so that the left qubit emitted a single phonon. They found that after interacting with the beamsplitter, a phonon has a roughly 50/50 probability of either being reflected to the left qubit or transmitted to the right qubit. According to the rules of quantum mechanics, two possibilities exist in the superposition of two states (left-moving phonons and right-moving phonons) that persist until a measurement is made.

The researchers also performed a classical interference test in which both qubits emitted phonons simultaneously. In this scenario, both phonons should exit the beam splitter in the same direction, either both left or both right. The data confirm that such two-phonon interference occurs.

“I think it’s a great study,” says Michael Tovar, a quantum technology researcher at the University of Western Australia. “This shows that phonons function as ‘just quanta’ with photons.”

Beamsplitters could be used in logic gates, where the split phonons themselves act as qubits, Cleland said. Researchers have built similar devices using photons. The motivation was to create an optical quantum computer (see Overview: Large Photonic Processor Solves Graph Problems). Although a fully phonon-based quantum computer is not believed to be an immediate reality, the ease with which phonons interact with superconducting qubits suggests that phonons may play a role in future hybrid quantum computers. suggests, says Cleland.

Michael Silver

Michael Schirber is a correspondent for Physics Magazine based in Lyon, France.

Reference H. Qiao et al., Phonon splitting: building a platform for linear machine quantum computing, Science 380, 1030 (2023).Subject AreasRecent ArticlesGeophysicsSound Waves Mimic GravityJanuary 20, 2023

Recently discovered acoustic effects allow hot gases to simulate gravity-induced convection within stars and giant planets. read more “

read more articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://physics.aps.org/articles/v16/99 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos