Olympus Plans to Establish Digital Excellence Center

Olympus is launching a series of Digital Excellence Centers (DECs) following its acquisition of London-based OdinVision, a cloud AI endoscopy company with a portfolio of commercial computer-aided detection/diagnostic solutions and a cloud innovation pipeline. announced plans to establish valid application.

The acquisition builds on Olympus’ recently announced strategy and initiatives in the digital health space, bringing the promise of AI-powered real-time diagnostics and minimally invasive treatments for chronic diseases closer to reality, ultimately across multiple medical specialties. Increased standards of care and improved patient outcomes. .

Odin Vision contributes to Olympus’ vision for the future of endoscopes. Olympus combines the strengths of its core endoscopy portfolio with innovative digital solutions to collect and analyze procedural, clinical, and medical device data in real time with a new digital platform that leverages the latest AI algorithms and software. We are planning to utilize and provide it to medical workers. It features clinical and operational solutions designed to improve operational efficiency while reducing administrative and cognitive burden. These advances will support healthcare organizations striving to improve the standard of care.

“Olympus is a leader in endoscopy and an innovator in the field, delivering next-generation, intelligent, integrated solutions and insights into healthcare,” said Sean LaRocco, vice president of global customer solutions for Olympus’ digital health business. We are passionate about giving to donors, but we cannot do this alone and continually seek to partner with other pioneers like Odin Vision who share this passion. We are considering it.”

To enable this commercial strategy, Olympus will develop and establish DECs for the development of digital solutions around the world, starting in London, where the foundation was laid with the acquisition of Odin Vision. Odin Vision brings to its portfolio well-known AI and software expertise and development capabilities that will further accelerate Olympus’ digital health strategy in synergy. DEC will be located at current Olympus research and development sites in Hamburg, Boston, and Tokyo, but may expand to Silicon Valley and Tel Aviv at a later stage.

Odin Vision CEO Peter Mountney said: “We are excited to lead Olympus’ plans for the first DEC to set the stage for future innovation development. Our pursuit is to enable you to provide the best possible care and outcomes.” State-of-the-art digital and AI tools. ”

Carsten Klose, Global Head of Digital Division at Olympus, said, “Olympus aims to expand its development capabilities for digital solutions, and by establishing DECs around the world, it will be able to access key talent, start-ups and other companies. It will allow us to build partnerships with companies from around the world,” he added. Odin Vision pushes the boundaries of creative innovation.

