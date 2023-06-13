The Innovation Trail highlights Kendall as a tech hub, with a “see what we can do” ethos.





Freedom Trail tour groups flock to Boston Common and follow the red-brick trails that take you through downtown Boston. This experience, guided or unguided, is a look back at Boston’s most famous history: the British Revolution.

Across the river, Cambridge is experiencing its own revolution in biology, medicine and technology. Innovation in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics is dominated by Cambridge companies and universities, and our new Innovation Trail will bring together these groundbreaking companies in everything from sweets to defense weapons to the beginnings of the Internet. Focus on its achievements.

A new nonprofit envisions a trail that includes stops near the Boston Government Center to Cambridge Kendall Square in 2021. Beginning in late May, Cambridge Historical Tours takes visitors to Kendall Square and its surroundings on weekends on guided tours from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Boston Globe columnist Scott Kerzner has been writing about technology, including Cambridge’s concentration of innovation, for decades. He proposed his innovation trajectory digitally in a 2013 iteration of a column called The Freedom Trail for Innovators.

We just wanted to capture innovation, new ideas, and all the ways Boston changed the world, Kersner said. We wanted this work to resonate with many different people, even if they are not interested in technology, biotechnology, or entrepreneurship.

Kersner said the trail was created in collaboration with Professor Bob Crim of Framingham State University, covered some of the same stops, and was accessible through a now-defunct app at the time. .

After Covid-19, Kersner said he wants to try it again.

For centuries, we have been the petri dish of higher education, immigration, freedom, and participation of women and people of color and immigrants in this ecosystem of innovation, Kersner said. We have created all these things that change the world.

Trail participants can freely experience the trail according to the online map. Guided tour with Cambridge Historical Tours. Or take a custom tour.

I was stunned to see the research

The Custom Tour is the beginning of Daniel Berger-Jones’ Innovation Trail, President of Cambridge Historical Tours. He said his company has been conducting innovation tours of Kendall Square for 10 years, starting when a group of Chilean entrepreneurs asked him to write a tour to explore Kendall Square. .

Berger-Jones said he was stunned to see the current research. I had no idea how far science had advanced, but I was simply fascinated.

Kersner reached out and a collaboration was born. Burger Jones Tour Company is currently showcasing the Kendall Square portion of the Innovation Trail. (Boston stops are not offered on public guided tours, but extended tours that include Boston are available.)

Next stop is Kendall Square

Kendall Square is said to be the most innovative square mile on the planet, and the ring built in 2018 at the entrance to the square in Galaxy Park speaks for itself.

Tour guide Sam Jones said you’ll never see the area the same way again. The tour begins with Cambridge’s history, dating back to the first landfill projects in the 1860s and the founding of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

After the Industrial Revolution, Cambridge converted its factories into laboratories, Jones said. These labs sent us to the moon in the 1990s, mapped the human genome, and kept the internet running.

Kendall Square also provided Havilland Shin Mintz, Polaroid cameras, and fun public art.

From familiar to surprising

The main part of the tour consists of viewing large, brutalist buildings where the most amazing innovations in science and technology have taken place.

The story of an innovator could be the familiar Steve Jobs and Bill Gates shields on the Entrepreneur’s Walk of Fame, new security details at Moderna Labs following vaccination concerns, Draper It may be new, interesting and useful information, such as a research lab landing on the moon or cooperation in defense weapons. and security technology.

The oldest building on the tour is the Kendall Hotel, a former fire station with a unique innovation: the first use of rubber fire hoses. Jones also pointed to the now-defunct New England Confectionery Company factory on Main Street. This factory, as the name suggests, produced Necco wafers.

Kersner said four stem-focused museums are within walking distance of the trail, including the new location of the MIT Museum in Kendall Square. Across the street is the Broad Institute, known for its gene editing research. Tours stop outside the building, but Broad recently opened a Discovery Center in its lobby that is open to the public, where patrons can explore research and its applications.

Berger-Jones said Kendall Square is starting to become a destination. Now is Kendall Square’s time, and it feels like everyone is starting to feel it.

Next door is the Whitehead Institute, known for mapping most of the human genome. Kendall’s tour of the Square will also stop by tech giants like Moderna, Draper Labs, and Biogen.

Optimism themed trail

The Internet boom was not limited to Silicon Valley. Kendall Square is still home to the Cambridge Center of Innovation, known as ground zero for Google, Akamai, and many ground-breaking startups.

Burger-Jones said this tour is different from the Freedom Trail tours his company does. While they focus on building sympathy with his 1770s Boston residents, his trail of innovation is themed on optimism.

I am trying to instill pride in your own humanity, he said. As we walk through this tour, oh my god, let’s see what we can do.

Kersner said there are more collaborations on tour stops. The Broad Institute’s new Discovery Center is just the beginning of transparency for these big tech companies, he said. He envisions more interactive displays and signs to attract pedestrians.

Berger-Jones said the tour isn’t just for computer scientists and self-proclaimed geeks.

Everyone will enjoy this, he said, because we are talking about the future of humanity. It’s impossible to imagine the future without looking at this technology and what it brings, but it’s certainly historic.

Visit the Innovation Trail website here. Tickets for the Public Innovation Trail Tour are $20.

