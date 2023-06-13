Google’s latest Pixel drop adds macro videos, cinematic wallpapers and more





Google is just two weeks away from releasing the first foldable Pixel, and the Android 14 release is getting closer and closer. But despite its busy calendar, the company today unveils his one of the more substantial feature additions. Upcoming update coming to Pixel phones. Additions range from camera enhancements to new personal safety features. And Google doesn’t stop at phones. Removing this feature also brings new features to Pixel Watch and Fitbit devices.

First, you can now use the Pixel 7 Pro’s macro mode when recording video. That phone hit the market in October and sold solidly in June, so I’m more than a little curious as to what took so long for macro video to become a reality. But at least it’s here. Google says in a blog post that it will allow you to create videos with impressive details, such as butterflies flapping their wings and flowers blowing in the wind. The fine print states that macro videos are not available in all camera apps or modes. Macro video is exclusive to his Pixel 7 Pro, but all Pixel 6 and newer phones will get a new hands-free gesture to activate the timed shutter. Simply hold your palm over the viewfinder frame and the camera will count down from the seconds. 3 or 10 seconds before he takes the shot.

Cinematic wallpapers have a parallax effect that separates the subject from the background. Image: Google

If you have a Pixel 6 or later, you can now create cinematic wallpapers that give your lock screen depth and a smooth parallax effect. Google says it uses AI to transform his 2D wallpaper photos into dynamic 3D scenes for a truly magical look. Cinematic photography has been one of Google Photos’ special tricks for years, but the app randomly chose which images in its library were suitable for that effect. You can now create on demand. And just like Apple has already done with his iOS, Google is also allowing users to create custom emoji-filled wallpapers.

Google continues to build personal safety features with this addition. After the update, he’ll be able to use his voice to his Google Assistant on his Pixel phone to initiate emergency sharing and schedule safety checks for even more peace of mind.

If you’re heading out for an evening run, just say “Hey Google, start 30 minute safety check.” If you don’t respond to a safety check within a set period of time, your emergency contacts will be notified and your real-time location will be shared.

In countries where Pixel supports car crash detection, you can set your phone to notify emergency contacts in addition to emergency services, and share your real-time location within seconds of an accident being detected. increase.

Haptics and adaptive charging have also received more subtle tweaks. According to Google, the Pixel 6A and Pixel 7A automatically dampen vibration intensity when placed on a hard, flat surface (such as a table). These devices can make an annoying rattling noise at full power, so it’s nice to see Google acting on customer feedback.

Recorder voice memo transcript video can now be exported. Image: Google

And Adaptive Charging now uses Google AI to extend the life of your Pixel battery. When you plug in your phone, it anticipates a long charging session based on your previous charging habits and slowly charges to 100% an hour before it’s scheduled to be disconnected.

Finally, here are some great Recorder app upgrades. Removal of this feature will allow you to export a video clip of the transcript (with speaker labels), which may be useful for social media purposes or sharing with colleagues. Google says the feature removal will roll out to select customers as early as today, and will continue to roll out over the next few weeks.

