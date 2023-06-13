$36.5 million invested in healthcare technology





Image Stephanamer | iStock New healthcare technology innovations are backed by digital hubs and technology-assisted surgery to fund treatments for Alzheimer’s, cancer and more

Up to $20 million has been allocated to support scientists developing innovative therapeutics and diagnostic tools using the latest advances in quantum, robotics, imaging and digital hubs.

UKRI has announced that 16.5 million of the 36.5 million allocated will be donated to new digital health hubs across England with partners such as:

NHS Social Providers Universities Companies

Dr. Kedar Pandya, Executive Director of EPSRC’s Cross-Council Programs, said: The projects and hubs announced today offer a range of innovative approaches to improve patient outcomes. .

This investment will support scientists and engineers who are transforming the way disease is treated and diagnosed using the latest advances in robotics, computer modeling and imaging.

“Changing the way we treat and diagnose disease”

Within this funding, five projects are planned to develop healthcare technologies, with support from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and 2 million funding from the Medical Research Council (MRC). increase.

A Digital Hub Across Medicine, Academia, and Business

Digital Hub is a new digital transformation collaborative project between healthcare, academia and business. Facilitate the sharing of knowledge and skills with the aim of driving innovation in digital health.

These digital hubs will focus on five key health challenges: out-of-hospital care Addressing health inequalities by developing digital health technologies in the NHS Health in underserved communities Addressing needs and ending digital exclusion Developing digital technologies such as symptom tracking apps and wearable devices Improving health Antimicrobial resistance These digital hubs will operate at several universities, including:Bristol Newcastle Sheffield University College London King’s College London Self-propelled robotic endoscopy for cancer

Another project funded by this funding is a self-propelled robotic endoscope developed by scientists at Imperial College London.

Not only are these endoscopes easily portable, they can carry small surgical lasers and powerful tissue analysis in tubular instruments that can image procedures inside the body, helping scientists detect bowel cancer early. can be treated at once, reducing the need for further surgery.

Image Ivan Pantic | iStock Low intensity ultrasound for cancer, stroke and Alzheimer’s disease

Scientists at the University of Oxford will also use the new technology to develop microbubbles as image contrast agents that are stimulated using ultrasound light.

This therapy could potentially be used to manage diseases such as cancer, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, and drug-resistant infections.

Digital twin assisted surgery

Accurate computer models, known as digital twins, are being developed by the University of Strathclyde for doctors to test procedures and predict patient outcomes.

This digital twin model individualizes treatment for each patient, potentially significantly improving patient outcomes and recovery times.

Stroke Patients Get New Portable Brain Imaging Test

Scientists at Imperial College London have created a portable brain that uses advanced computer modeling to remove distortion and produce high-resolution, high-contrast brain images that can diagnose and treat neurological conditions such as stroke. We plan to develop an imaging ultrasound tool.

This is the first time ultrasound can be successfully used in the brain.

Succeeded in using ultrasound for the first time in the brain

A computer-generated model of leukemia for disease prediction

Finally, researchers at the University of Glasgow are using that investment to develop leukemia detection techniques using computer models that predict that leukemia can be detected years before cells become malignant.

It takes advantage of developments in the field of methanobiology, the process of detecting very early cellular changes in the body.

