



Most Innovative Companies in 2023

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) publishes its annual list of the most innovative companies. Based on a survey of more than 1,000 innovation executives conducted in December 2022 and January 2023, BCG assessed company performance across four dimensions.

Global Mindshare: Number of votes received from global innovation executives Industry Peer View: Number of votes received from executives in your own industry Industry Disruptiveness: Diversity Index of votes across industry (Herfindahl Hirschman) Value Creation: Total Shareholders Earnings includes share buybacks for three years from January 2020 to December 2022.

The figure above is a more visual representation of these results.

data and highlights

The 2023 rankings are in the table below.

For the fourth year in a row, Apple has been named the world’s most innovative company. In fact, Apple has held this title every year since his 2005, except for 2019.

Trends in rank company industry rank (+ or -) 1 Apple Technology- 2 Tesla Transportation/Energy +3 3 Amazon Technology- 4 Alphabet Technology- 5 Microsoft Technology-3 6 Moderna Healthcare +1 7 Samsung Technology-1 8 Huawei Technology- 9 BYD Company Transportation & Energy Returns 10 Siemens Technology +10 11 Pfizer Healthcare +7 12 Johnson & Johnson Healthcare +15 13 SpaceX Transportation & Energy Returns 14 Nvidia Technology +1 15 ExxonMobil Transportation & Energy Returns 16 Metatechnology-5 17 Nike Consumer Goods & Services-5 18 IBM Technology-8 19 3M Consumer Goods & Services +18 20 Tata Group Transportation & Energy Returns 21 Roche Healthcare Returns 22 Oracle Technology-3 23 BiontechHealthCarenew 24 ShellTransportation & EnergyReturned 25 Schneider ElectricTransportation＆Energynew 26 P＆gconsumer Goods＆Services+8 27 Nestlconsumer Goods＆Services+22 28 General ElectricTransportation＆Energy+1 29 Xiaomitechnology+2 30 Honeywellransology-reastechnologation＆Energynew 31 Sonytechnology-cechnology-22222222 33 Hitachi Transport & Energy+6 34 McDonald’s Consumer Goods and Services Returns 35 Merck Healthcare Returns 36 ByteDance Technology- 37 Bosch Transportation and Energy-11 38 Dell Technology-24 39 Glencore Transportation and Energy New 40 Stripe Technology New 41 Saudi Aramco Transportation and Energy New 42 Coca-Cola Consumer Goods and Services-6 43 Mercedes -Benz Group Transportation/Energy Returns 44 Alibaba Technology -22 45 Wal-Mart Consumer Goods/Services-32 46 PetroChina Transportation/Energy New 47 NTT Telecommunications New 48 Lenovo Technology-24 49 BMW Transportation/Energy Returns 50 Unilever Consumer Goods/Services-

BCG added additional background to the report on several companies, including Germany’s Bosch (#37). According to BCG, the engineering and technology company has a global research and development organization with 84,800 employees in 130 locations. Bosch also maintained its R&D expenditure (as a percentage of sales) between 7.6% and 8.2% from 2018 to 2021.

Another highlight is Samsung (7th), which will spend more than $17 billion (9% of annual revenue) on R&D in 2021, making the South Korean conglomerate one of the world’s largest spenders on innovation. bottom. Samsung also has 6,300 US patents in 2022, the most of any company.

As this ranking shows, innovative companies are more than just technology companies. McDonald’s (#34) is considered by BCG to be the restaurant industry’s frontrunner in innovation and investment.

For example, McDonald’s recently acquired Apprente, a startup that develops voice-based technology, and Dynamic Yield, a company that specializes in creating customizable online experiences. McDonald’s aims to leverage these technologies to reduce ordering time and provide customers with better choices.

Companies by nationality

Next, let’s examine the ranking by different lens nationalities. The following table compares the 2013 and her 2023 ranking breakdown by country.

Only two countries, the United States and China, have increased their market share since 2013, pushing out companies from European countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy. We also see a significant decline in the representation of Japan and South Korea.

Given China’s economic growth, it is likely that Chinese companies will continue to dominate the BCG rankings. So far, the country’s strongest innovator is Huawei (8th), which has been on the top 50 list every year since debuting at number 50 in 2014.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.visualcapitalist.com/most-innovative-companies-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos