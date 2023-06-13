House Panel Approves FY24 NDAA Technology, Cyber ​​Clause – MeriTalk





The House Subcommittee on Military Cyber, Information Technology, and Innovation today voted unanimously to approve technology and cyber-focused legislative proposals in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2024.

The approved proposal sets out several provisions to ensure the Department of Defense (DoD) strengthens its cyber capabilities and promotes the development and use of innovative technologies.

Today we are at a critical moment of agreement for our national defense, examining the cyber, information technology and innovation policies that will propel our nation forward. [DoD] The opening statement by Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin), Chairman of the Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Subcommittee for Fiscal Year 2024, was read.

The bill’s provisions include defense leadership in developing as well as integrating commercial technologies; improving the DoD’s cybersecurity posture through increased network and endpoint visibility; and metrics to measure the Department’s success in technology transition. development, emphasizing enhanced academic research security from intellectual property theft.

This mark is the starting point. Gallagher said in the coming weeks and months we will continue to adapt and improve these policies to build a stronger and more capable military. The future of conflict is here and we must give our combatants the power and capabilities they need to win it. This mark does just that.

The entire House Armed Services Committee plans to mark up the full 2024 NDAA on June 21, including the Technology and Cyber ​​Provisions approved today.

Improving the DoD Cyber ​​Posture

The approved bill included multiple cyber clauses to ensure the Pentagon is well-prepared to defend against growing threats, especially adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party.

Several provisions highlight the need for greater engagement among cybersecurity professionals in departments, academia, and industry, including the establishment of a Cybersecurity Academic Liaison Office to build and maintain the University-DoD relationship. , which includes organizations involved in primary, secondary, and post-security. Secondary education. The office will fall under the authority of the Pentagon’s Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Another provision would give the military legal authority to accept voluntary and free services, including training from civilian cybersecurity experts.

The provision would strengthen the legal basis for the U.S. Marine Corps Cyber ​​Aid Program, which would provide a formal process for volunteering, as well as allow other military agencies to establish their own cyber aid programs. Says.

Other cyber provisions include asking the Department of Defense to provide reports to the House Armed Services Committee and Congress on several cyber-specific issues, including how the Department plans to expand its use of red teams. Contains instructions.

The bill also advises DoD CIOs on gaps that exist in the DoD’s bring-your-own-device policy, how the Department can more effectively utilize the National Guard and Reserve Forces for cyberspace operations, and how the defense industry It has directed the Defense CIO to elaborate on its underlying cybersecurity efforts. Identify the poor performers.

Structural change, expansion of innovation

In addition to the cyber provision, the approved bill includes several efforts to restructure the Department of Defense’s controls and internal reporting processes and to work more closely with the commercial technology sector.

One of the provisions proposes that Heidi Shu change his current title as undersecretary of defense for research and engineering to undersecretary of defense for technology integration and innovation. This change modifies the scope of liability under this title to focus on commercial technology integration.

In addition, the Undersecretary is responsible for establishing and overseeing policy on all elements of the Department related to the identification of commercial technologies for potential use by the Department and the integration of such technologies into the military. [and the Department]is written in the law.

He added that he would also be responsible for promoting a modular open systems architecture approach in acquisitions to encourage increased competition and more frequent use of commercial technology within the ministry.

The bill also proposes to codify the Directorate of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to report directly to the Secretary of Defense. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin previously announced in an April 4 memo that the Director of the DIU would not report directly to the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Technology, but would fall under the authority, direction and control of the Secretary of Defense.

With this reorganization, the City of Austin will assess DIU staffing, determine if DIU staffing is adequate, and outline a plan to remedy identified funding and staffing shortfalls within 180 days of enactment of the NDAA. It means that the report must be submitted to Congress.

The approved bill also includes provisions to create and expand the Department of Defense’s innovative programs to make it easier for the Department to adopt emerging technologies. This includes an approximately four-year extension of the ministry’s Domestic Investment Pilot Program under the SME Innovation Research Program, which allows for contracts to expand the pool of potential investors.

In addition, the bill would establish a new pilot program for near-term quantum applications, which would involve the Department of Defense working with the Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC) and the quantum industry to develop solvable short-term It is required to identify critical issues. with quantum computing. Under this provision, the department will have until March 1, 2024 to brief lawmakers on the methodology and plans for establishing selected FFRDCs and this pilot program.

Under the law, DoD officials will report across the House Armed Services Committee on the implementation of the DoD’s AI education strategy and departmental requirements for data services that support AI and machine learning capabilities. The law also includes provisions requiring DoD officials to assess the DoD’s ability to successfully transfer technology.

