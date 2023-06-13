RIT Pilots Digital Therapy Platform for Accessible Mental Health Care





Henrietta, NY (WROC) RIT researchers are working with the FDA to test a new digital therapy platform to help treat addiction and other mental health issues.

This research has been going on for years and aims to bring mental health care to people who otherwise don’t have ready access.

In partnership with Rochester Community Health, dozens of RIT students and faculty are conducting a randomized clinical trial to test this unique treatment. The platform allows clients to customize their avatars on electronic devices to test the effectiveness of their treatments compared to face-to-face professionals.

The researchers say that over time, the purpose behind this offering has become clearer.

“When COVID-19 hit, everything came to a screeching halt in terms of providing healthcare to people. It became clear that more options were needed for patients to get treatment. We had to try to meet clients where they were and use evidence-based content,” said Caroline Easton, PhD, professor of behavioral health at RIT.

Dr. Easton is the principal investigator of the study, which is funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). First, she says, her goal is to focus on the relationship between people suffering from substance use disorders and potentially aggressive behavior.

“We track their symptoms over time. They report it on our scaling model platform, and we ask them things like, ‘How much substance are you craving? How much do you use substances? How angry are you or are you experiencing conflict in your home? said Dr. Easton.

The first phase of the 12-week clinical trial will begin this summer by randomly matching 40 male patients with a digital platform or therapist through Rochester Regional Health.

The researchers say they are also focusing on more rural areas, where some patients may find it more difficult to seek this type of treatment.

“Our rural residents can live miles from mental health and behavioral health offices. “They can also move a little bit apart, making traffic barriers less important in sustaining treatment progress,” said Corey Crane, Ph.D., associate professor of behavioral health. RIT.

In an ongoing collaboration with the NIH, researchers at RIT hope to phase this study, which includes different demographics, over the next few years.

