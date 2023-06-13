the only thing you need to know





It wasn’t the star of Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference 2023, but many were eagerly awaiting the launch of the 15-inch MacBook Air. It’s available to order now, but a few reviewers were given early access to this laptop by his Apple. With our first review here, we now have a better sense of Apple’s thinking behind the latest Air.

Cupertino, Calif. – June 5: New Apple 15-inch Macbook Air unveils Apple… [+] World Developer Conference June 5, 2023 in Cupertino, CA. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual developer conference WWDC23 with the unveiling of his new Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. (Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The standout new feature, and perhaps the only significant new feature, is the move to a 15.3-inch display. Previously, if he wanted a bigger MacBook, his only option was his MacBook Pro. After decades in the Windows PC market, Apple has designed to give consumers even bigger screens. However, Apple has limited screen options for power users. Brenda Storeyer (Wired):

“The highlight is the 15.3-inch screen, which has a notch at the top to accommodate a 1080p webcam. The LCD panel is fixed at 60 Hz, but it’s bright and vivid enough, and big enough that you won’t get bored. “I stare at it all day. In fact, I’ve been working strictly on this one screen for the last few days without needing to connect to a secondary display. That’s nearly impossible on a 13-inch MacBook.” But when it comes to external displays, “In terms of monitors, I can still only connect one external display to this MacBook. Want to connect more screens? I know the answer. Go pro.”

One area that hasn’t changed is I/O options. With more space, Apple could have considered increasing the port count to make it more practical. It’s probably being considered, but not actually acted upon. Obviously, the only people who need more ports are professionals with MacBook Pros. Others may purchase unsophisticated dongles. Samuel Gibbs told The Guardian:

“The 15″ Air has the same port choices as the 13” version, including two Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports, a headphone socket and a separate MagSafe charging connection. I wish it had a memory card reader or a few more ports. I think.” However, with extensive expansion options via the USB-C port, it works. ”

The bigger the laptop, the more space inside. Apple’s decision is to extend battery life, but not to its full potential. Instead, we decided to pursue comparable performance and maintain the same durability as the 13” Air. TechRadar’s Lance Ulanov:

“If you’re going to carry an extra £0.50 of hardware, expect a noticeable improvement in battery life. I blame Apple for that. For example, if you spend extra money on a bigger and heavier iPhone 14, We know that.” With the Pro Max, you can expect at least 3 more hours of battery life than the iPhone 14 Pro, but for the 15-inch MacBook Air, the battery life is the same as the smaller MacBook Air. Lightweight 13-inch model: 18 hours of video playback. ”

Besides the display, there’s another notable difference that has to do with the extra volume inside. Instead of the aforementioned battery upgrade, Apple has filled the space with two more speakers. Andrew Cunningham of Ars Technica:

Another change worth noting is the speaker array that Apple claims to “offer.”[s] “It has double the bass depth of the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2, giving you a richer sound.” It’s loud enough to fill, but never distorts. Above 50%, the sound becomes a little muddy. ”

Cupertino, Calif. – June 5: Apple CEO Tim Cook holds the new 15-inch MacBook Air… [+] Apple Worldwide Developers Conference June 5, 2023 in Cupertino, CA. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual developer conference WWDC23 with the unveiling of his new Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. (Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Apple fans have long waited for a larger MacBook at a consumer-friendly price point. At this year’s WWDC, Tim Cook and his team finally paid off. Was it everything everyone wanted? I think the answer comes down to your thoughts on the 13-inch MacBook Air that served as the blueprint for the latest macOS laptops in 2023. Monica Chin of The Verge summarizes:

“You’re releasing a product that people have been asking for at a price they’re very likely to pay. It’s a great, functional product that people have been begging for for years. 15-inch. ‘s MacBook Air.”

