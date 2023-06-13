Google Pixel Watch is now available on Amazon





If you’re interested in a smartwatch or fitness tracker but haven’t taken the plunge, Amazon’s Google Pixel Watch sale will make the decision much easier.

Amazon is helping you stay healthy this summer by offering significant discounts on both LTE and Wi-Fi models. Both come with his Fitbit feature and easily connect to your Google Pixel smartphone, Samsung Galaxy, or any other Android smartphone. Here’s what you need to know about these top-rated smartwatch options for Android owners.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $300 (down from $350)

$300 on Amazon OK Google, what’s so good about the Pixel Watch? Amazon

What’s the first thing you love about the Google Pixel Watch? First, it’s fully compatible with Android phones. This is an important point. Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are not fully compatible with Android.

Google Pixel Watch is designed to help you stay healthy and connected on the go. Using Fitbit technology, Google Pixel tracks heart rate, calories burned, and activity. It also gives you insight into the quality of your sleep (and how to get more sleep).

It’s not fully waterproof, but serious divers should consider the Tissot Seastar 2000 ($733). Google Pixel Watch is water resistant (up to 50 meters) and sweat resistant.

This watch has 5 different dial and band options. With its iconic sleek round face, it’s a stylish accessory you can wear anytime.

Google Pixel Watch comes in both Wi-Fi and LTE versions. The Wi-Fi version ($300) lets you connect to all incoming communications, but requires an available Wi-Fi network or a mobile device in close proximity.

With the LTE Google Pixel Watch, you can stay connected to all your texts and emails whether you’re logged into your wireless network or piggybacking on your mobile device’s wireless network. LTE models are a little more expensive, currently selling for $400-$330 on Amazon.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $300 (down from $350)

$300 at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi + LTE), $330 (down from $400)

$330 at Amazon Buy more Google products on sale at Amazon

Now that you can speed up your fitness tracking with the new Google Pixel Watch, don’t miss out on Amazon’s (fast-moving) sale on other Google products designed to help you stay connected wherever you are.

Google Buds Pro Noise Canceling Earbuds Amazon

Pixel Buds Pro earbuds feature active noise cancellation that adapts to your ears to block outside noise so you hear only the songs in your playlist. Pixel Buds have up to 11 hours of battery life and 31 hours of music playback with the charging case.

If you want great sound, but don’t want to be completely in tune with the outside world, Transparency mode gives you pitch-perfect sound while keeping you aware of your surroundings (traffic-conscious runners, great for walking).

Easily switch between compatible devices and seamlessly switch between music, calls and questions only Google can answer. Bud comes in four different colors: Charcoal, Coral, Fog and Lemongrass.

Google Buds Pro Ear Buds, $160 (down from $200)

$160 at Amazon Google Pixel Stand Fast Wireless Charger Amazon

Google’s fast stand-up wireless charger lets you charge your Pixel phone while you’re using it. A nearly silent fan keeps your phone cool while you use and charge your Pixel at the same time. Pixel Stand keeps your phone in the best position for video calls while your phone is charging. Rated 4.5 stars.

Google Pixel Stand fast wireless charger, $70 (down from $80)

$70 at Amazon Related Content:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/essentials/news/google-pixel-watch-is-on-sale-now-on-amazon-2023-06-13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos