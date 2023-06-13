State Budget Includes Millions of Dollars for Technology, Innovation Businesses





This week is a moment of truth for state legislators as they face a constitutional deadline to approve a state budget laden with technology spending.

Despite facing an estimated $32 billion shortfall with the 2023-2024 Budget Act taking effect late Sunday, state departments are likely to pursue a range of IT and innovation initiatives. became clear. The state constitution requires members of the Senate and Congress to approve the state budget for fiscal 2023-2024, which begins July 1, by June 15.

That said, the budget is typically elaborated through a series of budget trailer bills that may shed more light on the state’s tech-related efforts. Technology funding in the draft budget includes:

$66.6 million for the California Department of Social Services’ Child Welfare Services California Automated Response and Engagement System (CWS-CARES) project, contingent on approval of project documentation by the Department of Finance (DOF) and Department of Technology (CDT). This amount may be increased by up to $35.1 million for implementation and data infrastructure contracts, subject to DOF approval in consultation with the CDT. DOF reviews verified satisfactory progress towards project milestones. $3.4 million to Ministry of Motor Vehicles for Enterprise Content Management Information Technology Project with CDT and DOF approval. The Pesticides Regulatory Agency’s California Pesticide Electronic Submission Tracking (CalPEST) $2.9 million project was formerly known as the Pesticide Registration Database Management System. Funding may increase if the CDT project is approved. Funds will then be provided for coverage or expenditure through June 30, 2027. $2 million will be paid to the Office of the Secretary of State to establish and operate the Office of Election Cybersecurity. The budget says the office’s activities are election-specific, designed to minimize duplication and coordinate with statewide cybersecurity efforts conducted by the California Center for Cybersecurity Integration. It is written. In two separate allocations, subject to CDT project approval, a total of up to $1.7 million will be allocated to support the Safe at Home database expansion project. Up to $2 million will be allocated to Public Health to support surveillance, health, interventions, and the environment. A lead database project with CDT project approval and ready for spending. Nearly $1.7 million to the Department of Justice for the License 2000 System project, a replacement for the Gambling Regulatory Authority’s licensing system. This funding will be made available once the project has passed Stage 2 of the CDT Project Approval Lifecycle. The exact amount is unknown, but it comes from the $69 million allocated to the Judiciary Council to fund local support to each superior court based on the county’s proportional population, as well as from the courts and county divisions. There is also the cost of technology to facilitate information exchange and process automation.

