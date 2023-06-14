5 Reasons You Need a Samsung Vacuum Cleaner at Home – Samsung Newsroom India





A clean home is not only a sign of a hygienic and healthy life, but also a source of inspiration.

Samsung’s new series of vacuum cleaners, the Bespoke Jet series and robot vacuums, are designed to meet all your modern cleaning demands and inspire you every day.

It is a new lineup equipped with new-age functions such as suction motors and filters that suck up 99.99% of dirt and dust.

If you haven’t bought a vacuum yet, here’s why you should bring a Samsung home now. Keep every corner of your home clean. Vacuum cleaners do wonders for removing dust and dirt from floors and carpets. Using a digital inverter motor that produces up to 200W of suction power, Samsung’s vacuum cleaner keeps every corner of your home clean, removes 99.99% of allergens, and helps prevent respiratory problems and other health problems. prevent.

Save time and energy: Samsung vacuum cleaners have a long battery life and work perfectly even when the charge is low. The high-capacity (3000 mA*) battery maintains suction power for up to 1 hour, saving time and energy by quickly and efficiently removing dirt from floors and carpets.

Extend the life of your carpets and floors: Samsung vacuums use a soft-action brush woven with anti-static silver thread to pick up fine dust from hardwood floors and crevices. The 180-degree rotating head allows you to clean every corner of your home and prevents pet hair from getting tangled indoors.

Improve indoor air quality: Samsung vacuum cleaners not only remove visible dirt, but also allergens and other airborne particles that can adversely affect indoor air quality. Regular use of our products can help you breathe cleaner air and reduce your risk of respiratory illness.

Ease of use: Samsung vacuum cleaners are easy to use and require minimal effort. Available in a variety of sizes and designs to suit a variety of cleaning needs, many models are lightweight and robotized to automatically clean hard-to-reach areas with ease. It can also be controlled from the SmartThings app, making your life easier.

Learn more about:

https://www.samsung.com/in/vacuum-cleaners/all-vacuum-cleaners/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/in/5-reasons-you-need-a-samsung-vacuum-cleaner-in-your-home

