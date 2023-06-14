The latest Google Pixel Drop adds emojis, emergencies and more





Google’s Pixel lineup will start learning a few more tricks as the company’s latest Pixel Drop feature update (opens in new window) begins rolling out to the company’s line of Android phones and watches.

The most fun feature out there might be the new wallpaper option. Emoji Wallpaper is an option that was exposed as an Android 14 component at Google I/O last month (and then started showing up in Android 14 Beta 3 (opens in new window) for some users). If family, pets, or your favorite vacation destination photos seem too basic, choose your favorite emojis, colors, and patterns. Alternatively, Google says Cinematic Wallpaper requires a Pixel 6 or later phone and can turn those 2D photos into dynamic 3D scenes.

The least interesting part of this Pixel Drop, but perhaps the more important part, is the improvement of Android’s emergency sharing feature (opens in new window). Google says voice commands to Google Assistant will let you share your location with emergency contacts and schedule safety checks. Android’s car crash detection feature will also be able to automatically notify emergency contacts of your location and call status. I hope I don’t mistake riding a roller coaster for something bad.

Pixel Drop also upgrades Google’s Recorder app, allowing you to label speakers in video clips, search for speakers in recordings, and dump transcripts to Google Docs.

Two camera features are reserved for new Pixel phones. A macro focus video mode enhances the Pixel 7 Pro’s video capabilities, and a palm timer option lets you hold your palm in front of the Pixel to capture a photo of him at 3 or 10 seconds. 6 and newer mobile phones.

At the bargain, the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a are more gentle when placed on a desk by softening the vibration intensity when it detects that it’s resting on a hard, flat surface. .

(Credit: Eric Zeman)

Meanwhile, Google’s Pixel Watch can help you pay more attention to your cardiovascular system by tracking your blood oxygen level at night and notifying you if your heart rate strays from its normal pattern. Google’s post also lists the addition of an auto-pause feature to workout tracking (a feature that third-party exercise tracking apps have offered for years) and various interface tweaks to Fitbit devices.

The latest in the series, this drop not only avoids bloatware habits, but fits in with Google’s strategy of competing with other Android vendors by offering features exclusive to Pixel devices. My favorite among them is the ability to listen to music on hold and endless recordings of “Your call is important to us” so you don’t have to be on hold. A godsend for what every Google ad for Pixel phones should have.

do you like what you are reading?

Sign up for the Fully Mobilized newsletter and get the top mobile tech stories delivered straight to your inbox.

This newsletter may contain advertising, deals or affiliate links. By subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from our newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/news/latest-google-pixel-drop-adds-emoji-emergency-and-other-features The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos