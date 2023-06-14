Philadelphia CIO Moves to GSA’s Technology Transformation Services





Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenny announced Tuesday that Mark Wheeler, who has served as the city’s chief information officer since 2018, is leaving the city government. Wheeler told Statescoop that he has a limited role in the U.S. General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Service.

Kenny also announced the appointment of Chief Operating Officer Sandra Carter as interim CIO, effective Monday.

Wheeler has left a legacy of new digital services and broader strategic initiatives for the city. Under his leadership, Philadelphia’s Department of Innovation and Technology released the “SmartCityPHL” roadmap, a 25-page guide and timeline for the city’s ongoing and future technology-based projects. Earlier this year, the department and several other city departments launched Permit Navigator, an online tool designed to make it easy to find information about the types of approvals required for residential and commercial construction permits. raised.

He also oversaw the release of Philadelphia’s first digital equity plan, a five-year strategic plan to bridge the digital divide. “And we hit our mark on that. We’re not just talking about pieces of paper, we’re actually doing the work,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said he was most proud of the cybersecurity efforts across the city government during his tenure, which have helped the agency defend against “some serious attacks” over the past five years. .

Asked if he might have acted differently as CIO, Wheeler said it was time to review and enact usage policies for the network of video surveillance cameras used by the Philadelphia Police Department during criminal investigations. said it would have been nice to have more. Wheeler told Statescoop that the first phase of the SmartPHL plan will require the department to significantly increase the number of surveillance cameras, raising concerns about privacy, over-policing and racism in many cities across the country. said.

More cameras are on their way to Philadelphia. A financial strategic plan covering the period 2023-2027 allocates approximately $5 million to add cameras and operate a surveillance network.

“What we think we need, and what I continue to look for professionally, is the kind of assessment or trigger that says it’s time for cities to roll back their policies,” Wheeler said. told State Scoop. “As you know, the crime rate is going down. So should the cameras be taken down? I know not all elected representatives agree with me. I don’t think is a problem, but I personally would rather start now rather than waiting until the question arises that I’m overwatching some blocks and not others. I think it’s an issue that needs to be addressed and set policy.”

Prior to leading the Office of Innovation and Technology, Mr. Wheeler served as Deputy CIO and the city’s first Chief Geographic Information Officer, overseeing the release of public digital tools for visualizing and using the city’s property data.

“Mark is a visionary leader who will move OIT from a supporting role in city operations to a leading role in technology transformation and strategic planning,” Kenny said in a news release. “He played a key role in major public initiatives, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when remote work and information security mobilization were absolutely essential. and passion for modernization.”

In addition to his new limited role at the GSA (focusing on data and artificial intelligence projects within the federal government), Wheeler said he will also consult in the area of ​​”smart cities” if there are no conflicts of interest. Stated.

“I am extremely proud and honored to be the CIO, especially during the pandemic. he said. “I would encourage anyone stepping into these roles for the first time to find these groups because they will need them.”

