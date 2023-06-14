Google Pixel feature drop in June brings emoji wallpapers, safety enhancements and more





The June Google Pixel feature drop has finally arrived. While many expected the update to arrive last week, the company now seems to be in the habit of releasing updates a little later than usual. The latest feature drop comes a week later than expected, but that doesn’t mean it’s not packed with new features like emoji wallpapers, Pixel Recorder speaker labels, and new safety features. So, his Pixel or Pixel Watch users in supported regions can now get started by downloading the latest update.

First, let’s talk about the features that all Pixel phones have. Emoji Wallpaper was a feature first shown at Google I/O 2023, and now it’s finally here. This feature will allow users to create wacky custom wallpapers with their favorite emojis. Wallpaper Editor lets you create wallpapers with 4,000 emojis and apply different patterns and colors at the same time.

What makes these creations even more fun is that the wallpaper emojis are interactive, adding a little more flair to the already wacky wallpaper creations. If you’re looking for something more personal, Google has also introduced cinematic wallpapers that take regular images and apply a 3D effect to give them a three-dimensional feel.

With each update, Pixel Recorder gets better and better, adding new features to the standard audio recorder. Our latest update adds recorder speaker labels and the ability to export to Google Docs as a transcript. Users can also generate video clips with speaker labels and search audio recordings using these new speaker labels.

Pixel phones also get a boost when it comes to safety features, with Google improving car crash detection by adding real-time location data and call status to emergency contacts. This is in addition to the ability to already call emergency services in the event of an accident. Google is also enhancing safety checks and emergency sharing by allowing users to activate features with their voice.

As for some specific features, Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series phones will now be able to initiate self-timed photos with hand gestures. A Palm Timer can be very useful when you need to take a group photo or when you want to take a selfie when no one else is around to help. Additionally, the Pixel 7 Pro’s Macro Focus mode is coming to video, allowing you to get very close and personal to your subject.

pixel watch

The Pixel Watch also adds some new health tricks, like the ability to track your blood oxygen level (SpO2) while you sleep. Additionally, the watch will send notifications if your heart rate is too low or too high. These features aren’t new in the world of health and fitness, but they add another cool feature that makes a great smartwatch even better. Additionally, users can take breaks during certain exercises, allowing the watch to automatically pause and resume fitness tracking.

With the latest Pixel Feature Drop, Google is extending some existing features on Pixel devices to new regions and even more languages. If you’re interested and have a compatible Pixel device, you can download the update to take advantage of these features.[設定]go to the menu[システム]go to the section[システムアップデート]Proceed to From here, just check for updates and you should be able to download the June Pixel Feature Drop. If you haven’t seen it yet, please be patient as the update may roll out in phases in some regions.

