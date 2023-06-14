Google Delays Bard AI Launch In EU Over Privacy Concerns





Irish regulators have said Google has delayed the release of the Bard chatbot in the European Union due to concerns that its AI is not complying with European Union data protection laws. Google announced it would release the Bard chatbot last week, giving the EU little time to discuss what steps the tech giant has taken to meet local privacy requirements. No definite release date has been set at this time.

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has concluded that Google did not provide sufficient information related to privacy concerns prior to launch and said the software would be subject to personal data protection laws before being allowed in the EU. It will have to comply, the commission said. The law, which came into force in 2018, protects individuals from leaking personal data, except for obtaining information for criminal activity or threats to security.

The DPC did not immediately respond to Gizmodos’ request for comment, but DPC deputy director Graham Doyle told TechCrunch that the DPC had not been briefed and was not witnessed by the DPIA. [data protection impact assessment] Or any supporting documentation at this point. He added that the company has since asked for this information as a matter of urgency and has raised a number of additional data protection questions with Google and is awaiting a response, so Bard will not be released this week. added.

However, a Google spokesperson told Gizmodo in an email: “We hope to make Bard more widely available, including in the European Union, in May, and will work with experts, regulators and policy makers. We intend to do so responsibly after working with The spokesperson continued, “As part of that process, we have been speaking with privacy regulators, answering their questions, and listening to their feedback.”

This isn’t the first time AI has been banned in the EU over privacy concerns, and just last month Italy decided to temporarily ban ChatGPT due to similar concerns. When Google revealed that the Bard chatbot is available in his three languages ​​and is deployed in over 180 countries, none of which he is based in the EU. I have a question. Google seems to have touched on the reason for this, stating on its support page that it “want to gradually expand to more countries and regions in a way that is consistent with local regulations and AI principles.”

Google says it wants to make Bard more widely available, but before doing so, it will address any questions and concerns raised by the DPC and provide an official document stating that it complies with all EU regulations. is required to be presented. The commission said there is no deadline for when or if Bard will be allowed to go on sale in the EU.

