Ceramic bearings for medical robots





Chris Johnson, Managing Director of SMB Bearings, a specialist ceramic bearing supplier, explains why ceramic precision bearings hold the answer.

The medical environment is becoming increasingly robotic and reliant on robots to perform more complex procedures. Martensitic stainless steels have been preferred for bearings in robotic applications, but their performance falls short of the increasing standards to prevent contamination in medical environments.

Analyst GlobalData predicts that the medical robot market will grow from $4.7 billion in 2020 to $14.5 billion in 2030, with those robots taking on the role of companions providing emotional support rather than tools. I predict. The quote goes on to say that artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more sophisticated, enabling robots to increasingly provide therapeutic support to patients in ways unimaginable today, and to address staffing shortages. I am referring to

From surgical assistant robots that help perform minimally invasive surgeries to AI-powered therapy robots used to rehabilitate injuries and paralysis, medical robots have come a long way since simple robotic arm technology was first introduced in the 1980s. We have made great progress. Surgical robots are becoming cheaper, but modern medical applications also demand higher precision and speed capabilities from these robots.

Traditionally, in medical devices, bearings that optimize rotation of axes such as robotic arms by limiting or avoiding friction and shock have been made from high-purity metals such as martensitic stainless steel. An example is a medical robot that assists in keyhole surgery, which requires the highest precision. Surgical robot bearings must be large enough to fit in these compact, portable hospital equipment while providing the highest possible rotational accuracy.

However, steel bearings have limitations such as contamination. Steel bearings are robust and can withstand highly corrosive environments, but are susceptible to particulate contamination because the contact pressure on the steel in the bearing is very high during movement. If left unattended, this dirt can cause dents and wear.

Of course, contamination is generally unacceptable in a health and safety environment. As robots become more prevalent in medical applications, there are stricter regulations to prevent contamination.

Substitute for steel

The need to avoid contamination comes with other design requirements such as high speed, low noise, and non-magnetic. For example, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners use strong magnetic fields to produce two- or three-dimensional images of him in vivo, so magnetic properties preclude the use of steel bearings.

All of these factors influence the choice of material for bearings in the medical environment, but what materials can be used instead of steel? There are more and more cases of selecting bearings with Ceramic bearings made from ZrO have similar expansion properties to chromium steel and 440 stainless steel, and are 30% lighter yet stronger, according to the Institute of Materials and Mineral Mining.

In fact, full-ceramic precision bearings are harder than steel, with superior corrosion and heat resistance, greater dimensional stability, and lower density. However, ceramic bearings are expensive. This is a major issue for healthcare organizations operating on tight budgets, so any healthcare investment decision should be carefully considered. Fortunately, ceramic bearings have several advantages for the medical environment.

One is that the bearings do not react to chemicals. This means it will not corrode or weaken when exposed to harsh chemicals used in hospital sterilization. Ceramics do not require lubrication which attracts contaminants such as dust, water and moisture, so maintenance processes such as relubrication are not required. It has excellent water resistance, so you can wash it regularly.

high value application

So is it worth investing in ceramic bearings for medical environments? There are still certain applications where the speed and accuracy of steel are important, such as surgical robotics. However, the use of the wrong components in such medical and laboratory equipment can contaminate the research environment or stop the research altogether.

Instead, the additional investment in ceramic bearings will ensure that medical robots operate effectively and with a long lifespan, especially when they serve as companions providing emotional support rather than as tools. helps to ensure

