Google Home announces new smart home automation script editor





Smart home automation lets you chain together multiple devices to automate tasks like turning on lights, playing music, and locking doors. The Google Home Script Editor includes more advanced automation options than are currently available in the Google Home app.

The script editor allows for multiple starters and actions as well as adding more advanced conditions. For example, you can set your automation to run only if the TV is on and after 6:00 PM and before midnight. Script editor automations are created in the new Google Home web interface. You can submit a public preview here.

The Script Editor is a powerful tool that can really take your smart home automation to the next level. Like the Home Assistant and platforms that also allow advanced conditions such as features provided by Apple Home via Samsung SmartThings and Apple Shortcuts, the Google Home Script Editor requires basic coding knowledge.

The script editor shows all Google Home automations. You can create new scripts here, or edit scripts you’ve created in the Script Editor, indicated by the <> icon (shown in the top right of this screenshot). Screenshot: Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge

This includes access to nearly 100 starters and actions, including Matter Sensors, which are currently not possible in the Home app. For example, an Eve Motion sensor connected to Google Home via Matter cannot be used as a starter for automation in the Home app at the moment, but it can be used as a starter in his script editor.

Script editor automations must be created in the web interface, but once set up they appear in the Google Home app (iOS and Android) and can be edited, run, disabled or deleted by anyone in the family.

Google has posted some automation examples in the script editor documentation (links are only accessible for preview) to demonstrate the new functionality. These include:

Autocomplete makes the coding process a little easier, but it requires some basic skills. Screenshot: Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge

I had some time to play around with the script editor, and it was an exciting development for a platform that was more limited than its competitors in terms of both the devices it supports and the types of automation you can use.

However, this is definitely a product for professional consumers. Autocomplete makes it easier to code for home by suggesting devices in the device field and only suggesting actions and states available for those devices, but this is not for casual smart home users. is not.

This is a shame, as these are not very complicated. I would like a simpler interface for creating this kind of automation in the home app. Advanced Google Home users, on the other hand, will be very happy with this development, the latest in a big upgrade to the entire platform since Matter launched last year.

