Google announces removal of Pixel features in June 2023, and it’s big





Google today announced the rollout of the June 2023 feature drop, which includes updates to Pixel phones, Pixel Watch and Fitbit devices.

“Our latest feature drop is here, chock-full of useful tools and updates for Pixel Phones, Pixel Watches and Fitbit devices,” said Shenaz Zack, Google Director. Zack said in the announcement. “These will begin rolling out to devices today and will continue over the next few weeks.”

There are many here.

Pixel smartphone

New features for supported Pixel phones include:

Security verification. Ask Google Assistant to start emergency sharing or schedule a safety check on your Pixel phone. For example, if you’re heading out for an evening run, just say “Hey Google, start 30 minute safety check.” If you don’t respond to a safety check, your emergency contact will be notified and your real-time location will be shared.

Improved car crash detection. Automotive crash detection, available starting in 2019, helps keep drivers on Pixel phones safe. From now on, in addition to contacting emergency services, we will also share your real-time location and call status with your emergency contacts if needed.

Video macro focus. Pixel 7 Pro’s unique Macro Focus feature is now available in video too, so you can create videos of butterflies, flowers, and other small objects.

Gesture-based timer photo. Pixel 6 and newer users can now raise their palms to take a self-timed photo. This will trigger after the timer is set to her 3 or 10 seconds.

Dynamic 3D and new emoji wallpapers. Pixel 6 and newer smartphones can now use AI to transform the standard 2D wallpaper photo of him into a dynamic 3D scene. And with the new Emoji Wallpaper, you can combine over 4,000 emoji in different patterns and colors to create a customized live wallpaper.

Improved recorder. Starting next week, users with Pixel 6 and newer phones will be able to export recorder transcripts to Google Docs, generate video clips with speaker labels, and search for speakers within recordings. increase.

Improved Google Home. The Google Home app makes smart home controls appear on your Pixel lock screen for easy access. You can also use the app’s redesigned home panel to turn off the lights, adjust the temperature, and check your camera.

Improved tactile sensation. Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a users can now reduce the intensity of their phone’s haptic vibrations when it detects that it’s placed on a hard, flat surface such as a desk or table.

Improved adaptive charging. Adaptive Charging uses AI to extend the life of your phone’s battery. When you plug in your phone, it anticipates a long charging session based on your previous charging habits, and typically charges slowly to 100% an hour before it’s disconnected.

New Google Assistant voice. Google Assistant has given him two new voices, bringing the total number of US English voices to 12.

pixel watch

Pixel Watch also gets some new features, including perhaps the most requested feature. they are:

SpO2 monitoring. You can now check your oxygen saturation (SpO2) on your Pixel Watch to identify changes in blood oxygen levels during sleep.

High and low heart rate notifications. Pixel Watch already tracks your heart rate continuously, but now it can send you notifications when your heart rate is abnormally high or low.

Google Assistant available in more languages. Google Assistant for Wear OS is now available in new languages ​​and locales including Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Polish, and Spanish.

Spotify. Spotify for Wear OS is now available in three new tiles.

Auto-pause exercise. Pixel Watch automatically pauses when you pause a running, walking, or cycling exercise and automatically resumes tracking when you start again.

Fitbit trackers and smartwatches

I don’t know if this is new, but I was pleasantly surprised to see Fitbit trackers and smartwatches included in this feature drop. they are:

New exercise mode. The exercise menu on Fitbit Charge 5, Inspire 3, and Luxe trackers has a complete list of exercise modes to choose from, with the most recent workout modes at the top. So you no longer need to open the Fitbit mobile app and manually adjust your lists.

daily preparation. All Fitbit smartwatches and trackers now let you see your daily readiness score directly on your device.

New Menstrual Health tile. Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 3 now let you track your period, view your cycle status, and edit information without opening your phone.

Notifications in more languages. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Charge 5, Inspire 3, and Luxe now support notifications in more languages, including Arabic, Hindi, and Vietnamese.

Switch the clock style of your device. Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 now let you change watch faces by long-pressing the home screen.

4 new dials. Charge 5, Inspire 3 and Luxe now support four new watch faces in the Fitbit App Gallery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thurrott.com/mobile/android/284332/google-issues-the-june-2023-pixel-feature-drop-and-its-a-big-one The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos