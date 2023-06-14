Google’s June feature drop brings a slew of novelties for Pixel phones and Pixel Watch





A little later than usual (updates are usually sent out on the first Monday of each month), Google finally released Pixel’s June update today. However, this is the latest feature drop, not the usual monthly update. While these are published every three months and the rest of the monthly updates focus solely on patching security vulnerabilities and fixing bugs, these feature drops, as the name suggests, also bring new features. increase.

This time around, there are a number of novelties Google has prepared for both Pixel phones and Pixel Watch, which Google still supports.

Let’s start with the phone side. For starters, Google Assistant can start sharing emergency situations and schedule safety checks “for extra peace of mind,” according to the official release. said it is scheduling a 30-hour safety inspection. minute. Then, if you don’t respond to the check within a set period of time, your emergency contacts will be notified and your real-time location will be shared. When it comes to Google Assistant, he added two new voices, bringing the total to 12 in US English.

Collision detection will be available on Pixel starting in 2019 to keep drivers safe by automatically calling emergency services. This feature also shares your real-time location and call status with your emergency contacts, essentially letting your loved ones know you’ve been in a car accident.

Second, the Pixel 7 Pro has macro focus for video, so Google says it can “create videos with more detail, like butterflies flapping their wings or flowers blowing in the wind.” On Pixel 6 and later models, you can also take a self-timed photo by simply raising your palm to trigger his 3- or 10-second timer, depending on your settings. It’s a feature that many competing devices have had for a long time, so it’s good that Google is adding it too.

And on Pixel 6 and newer phones, 2D wallpaper photos can be transformed into “dynamic 3D scenes” for a “truly magical look,” and new emoji wallpapers let you experience different patterns and colors. A live wallpaper that can be created by combining over 4,000 emojis.

The Recorder app will allow you to export transcripts to Google Docs “next week”, generate video clips with speaker labels, and search for speakers within recordings. As you can imagine, this will be available on Pixel 6 and newer devices.

With the Google Home app, you can now quickly access your favorite smart home devices right from your lock screen with a redesigned home panel.

The Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a reduce the intensity of their vibrations when they detect they’re on a hard, flat surface like a desk or table, so you won’t be scared, or at least less scared, when they start vibrating.

Finally, yet another feature seen elsewhere has arrived in Pixels. Adaptive Charging uses “Google AI” to predict long charging sessions based on your previous habits and slowly charge to 100% an hour before it’s scheduled to be unplugged. This will extend battery life.

Pixel Watch can now check oxygen saturation (SpO2) to identify changes in blood oxygen levels during sleep. Of course, you can also track SpO2 trends over time.

The smartwatch also adds the ability to notify you if your heart rate is abnormally high or low. Both of these features have long been staples of competing smartwatches, and it’s nice to finally see them on Google’s devices.

Google Assistant is now available in Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Polish, and Spanish on Wear OS, and Spotify added three new tiles. One for kicking off a DJ session, one for listening to podcasts, and one to check what’s on your heavy rotation.

Pixel Watch also automatically pauses your running, walking, or biking exercise when you take a breather, and automatically resumes tracking when you resume your workout.

That’s all for the software, but Google is also announcing some new hardware. The company will offer a new metal link band for the Pixel Watch with “soft curves and crisp lines that enhance style.” It comes bundled with a resizing tool that helps you add or remove links easily. They will be available June 16th at Google retail stores and the Google Online Store and will be available in two colors: brushed silver and matte black.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gsmarena.com/googles_june_feature_drop_is_here_with_loads_of_novelties_for_pixel_phones_and_the_pixel_watch-news-58858.php

